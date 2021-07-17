Welcome,
July 17, 2021, 01:30:52 PM
News:
FLYING ANTS !!!
Topic: FLYING ANTS !!! (Read 50 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 950
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
FLYING ANTS !!!
Today
at 11:05:49 AM »
ANYINE ELSE HAT A PROBLEM WITH UM ???
SAID IN THE PAPERS THEY JUST APPEARVFOR THE DAY BUT I'VE HAD THEM FOR ABOUT A FORTNIGHT NOW.
NESTING UNDER THE HOUSE I THINK.
THOUGHT I'D KILLED THEM OFF BUT LAST NIGHT I HAD HUNDREDS INSIDE.
COULD EVEN BE A RENTOKIL JOB !!!
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/flying-ant-day-london-temperature-heatwave-uk-weather-insects-b946022.html
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 443
Not big and not clever
Re: FLYING ANTS !!!
Today
at 11:19:15 AM »
Have you thought about living in a canal boat instead?
Re: FLYING ANTS !!!
Today
at 11:40:52 AM »
MIGHT WORK OUT CHEAPER THAN CAKLING IN RENTOKIL !!!
