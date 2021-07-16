Welcome,
July 16, 2021, 08:50:04 PM
The lions vs New Zealand
Author
Topic: The lions vs New Zealand (Read 3 times)
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 418
The lions vs New Zealand
«
on:
Today
at 08:33:22 PM »
I will never understand this. How the fuck is teaming up with the best players from four nations who normally play the All blacks as a single nation a good thing. When nine times out of ten they get beat
