Author Topic: The lions vs New Zealand  (Read 3 times)
Mickgaz
« on: Today at 08:33:22 PM »
I will never understand this. How the fuck is teaming up with the best players from four nations who normally play the All blacks as a single nation a good thing. When nine times out of ten they get beat 
