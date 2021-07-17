Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WHY IS HORRIBLE NASTY MAYALL SO OBSESSED WITH THIS BOARD ???  (Read 160 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 07:12:01 PM »
HAS STARTED A NEW LIFE ON ANOTHER BOARD BUT CAN'T SEEM TO BURN HIS BRIDGES.

STILL HAVING DIGS AT VARIOUS PEOPLE !!!

I THOUGHT THEY WANTED A BOARD TO DISCUSS FOOTBALL BUT IT SEEMS NOT.

BUT MY EXPERIENCE IS THAT UNHAPPY DISCONTENTED PEOPLE CAN FIND SOME HAPPINESS IN TRYING TO MAKE OTHER PEOPLE UNHAPPY.

BUT THEN AGAIN I'M NO EXPERT. IT'S JUST MY EDUCATED OPINION !!!

BEEN A NICE DAY WEATHER WISE MIND HASN'T IT ???  🌞
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:03 PM by Tortured_Mind »
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:17:46 PM »
Cracking weather, out in the garden with a cold beer or 5  :bc:




I imagine its a maybe a bit unpleasant and might make you a bit grumpy if youre carrying a little bit of extra weight though 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:19:57 PM »
 mick
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:40:58 PM »
YOU MISSED THE NASTY OUT !!!     mcl
Logged
Block21
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:31:50 PM »
Leave it out lads FFS, good bloke is Rik.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:49:50 AM »
GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT NECKY. IT'S FREELY AVAILABLE ON HIS SINGING SITE.

SEE YOU'VE RETURNED TO DEFAULT.
Logged
