Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 24, 2021, 12:06:18 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Living rent free in some Fly me heads
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Living rent free in some Fly me heads (Read 1099 times)
Cooper671
Offline
Posts: 84
Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
on:
July 16, 2021, 10:19:57 AM »
I am not ranting anywhere else..... maybe I am back on FMTTM
Sleeper account active! - This will be fun as the accuse every poster of being me
Seems the slowing down of accounts is now an accepted feature over there too - when i stated it was happening i was called a liar. One BoroFur even stated he would not accept it was happening until admin said. Happy to accept your apology
«
Last Edit: July 16, 2021, 10:35:36 AM by Cooper671
»
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 465
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #1 on:
July 16, 2021, 12:47:07 PM »
How ironic. FMTTM absolutely consumes you, nearly all your posts are about it
Logged
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 29
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #2 on:
July 18, 2021, 10:16:52 AM »
I think its pretty obvious from your constant posts on here that FMTTM lives rent free in your head. In fact it goes beyond that and they hold the fucking deeds and the key to the city.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 129
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #3 on:
July 18, 2021, 10:24:49 AM »
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 379
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #4 on:
July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM »
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
Logged
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 29
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #5 on:
July 18, 2021, 11:38:26 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?
Bit rich taking about cancellation when a tactical nuke like that needed deploying
how many posters deleted in the great purge again? More than flyme has ever banned Ill wager.
Just dont get why you are that bothered. If you post there, great, crack on, if you dont, great, crack on. But if its so fucking dull 1) why were you there in the first place and 2) why are you so upset over getting removed?
They literally consume the thoughts of several posters on here, and likewise this place over there. Its absolutely fucking weird to so consistently say you dont care and then obsess over each other.
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 429
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #6 on:
July 18, 2021, 11:43:18 AM »
Simba must have still been in nappies back in 2010 when Fmttm wiped dozens of its users.
Logged
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 29
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #7 on:
July 18, 2021, 11:49:25 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 18, 2021, 11:43:18 AM
Simba must have still been in nappies back in 2010 when Fmttm wiped dozens of its users.
Dozens, wow, totally comparable to shitting the bed and deleting 98% of the boards content
got me there.
Cooper youve been posting here since they gave you yer marching orders. Ive only ever seen you moaning on here about them - having just read your post history you manage to mention FMTTM / over the road / etc in 54 of your 80odd posts, fucking embarrassing. The ones where you dont mention them you are replying to comments people have made on one of your posts about Flyme, or about a flyme comment someone else has made.
They must have really hurt your feelings.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #8 on:
July 18, 2021, 12:18:28 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 10:16:52 AM
I think its pretty obvious from your constant posts on here that FMTTM lives rent free in your head. In fact it goes beyond that and they hold the fucking deeds and the key to the city.
GOOD BANTER!! said without me taking sides!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 465
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #9 on:
July 18, 2021, 12:24:39 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
Conservative views like what we had on Bruceys thread? Is that what you miss?
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 434
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #10 on:
July 18, 2021, 06:57:26 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?
When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?
So not that long ago
Logged
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 29
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #11 on:
July 18, 2021, 07:23:46 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on July 18, 2021, 06:57:26 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?
When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?
So not that long ago
Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything.
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 429
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #12 on:
July 19, 2021, 02:25:59 AM »
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 07:23:46 PM
Quote from: John Theone on July 18, 2021, 06:57:26 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?
When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?
So not that long ago
Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything.
If there was any realistic prospect of anyone "getting done" for the content posted on here, merely deleting it isn't going to prevent that, you fucking dopey bastard.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #13 on:
July 19, 2021, 07:31:26 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 19, 2021, 02:25:59 AM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 07:23:46 PM
Quote from: John Theone on July 18, 2021, 06:57:26 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?
When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?
So not that long ago
Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything.
If there was any realistic prospect of anyone "getting done" for the content posted on here, merely deleting it isn't going to prevent that, you fucking dopey bastard.
I CAN SEE THIS GOING ALL LINE OF DUTY....BERNER PHONES THE LOT IN PLAY...
im no tech head......i would imagine only the cops can pull data from a device if its all been deleted etc by steve... Fuck knows what happens if they have no device to pin it on you for.from your end.... thats my input.....i stand by to be corrected from someone with a more savvy computer brain than me...
Logged
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 29
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #14 on:
July 19, 2021, 08:45:11 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 19, 2021, 02:25:59 AM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 07:23:46 PM
Quote from: John Theone on July 18, 2021, 06:57:26 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?
When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?
So not that long ago
Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything.
If there was any realistic prospect of anyone "getting done" for the content posted on here, merely deleting it isn't going to prevent that, you fucking dopey bastard.
Oh sure, sure, Im sure Goldby just went postal on the posts and user list for funsies, nothing to do with the media attention the site was attracting due to recent comments and then suggested everyone had to either send him photo ID or post under their real name - Youd be laying a fucking egg out of your bellend if westy had posted that
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 434
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #15 on:
July 19, 2021, 09:26:13 AM »
Quote from: SimbaT on July 19, 2021, 08:45:11 AM
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 19, 2021, 02:25:59 AM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 07:23:46 PM
Quote from: John Theone on July 18, 2021, 06:57:26 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?
When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?
So not that long ago
Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything.
If there was any realistic prospect of anyone "getting done" for the content posted on here, merely deleting it isn't going to prevent that, you fucking dopey bastard.
Oh sure, sure, Im sure Goldby just went postal on the posts and user list for funsies, nothing to do with the media attention the site was attracting due to recent comments and then suggested everyone had to either send him photo ID or post under their real name - Youd be laying a fucking egg out of your bellend if westy had posted that
What media attention?
Was it on Look North or summat?
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 379
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #16 on:
July 19, 2021, 10:07:40 AM »
What was Bruceys thread?
Was it removed?
Would you say it was 'conservative'?
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 429
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #17 on:
July 19, 2021, 10:10:29 AM »
Quote from: SimbaT on July 19, 2021, 08:45:11 AM
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 19, 2021, 02:25:59 AM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 07:23:46 PM
Quote from: John Theone on July 18, 2021, 06:57:26 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?
When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?
So not that long ago
Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything.
If there was any realistic prospect of anyone "getting done" for the content posted on here, merely deleting it isn't going to prevent that, you fucking dopey bastard.
Oh sure, sure, Im sure Goldby just went postal on the posts and user list for funsies, nothing to do with the media attention the site was attracting due to recent comments and then suggested everyone had to either send him photo ID or post under their real name - Youd be laying a fucking egg out of your bellend if westy had posted that
Another stupid old boomer cunt that doesn't understand how the internet works. Just hurry up and die will you FFS
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #18 on:
July 19, 2021, 10:27:15 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on July 19, 2021, 10:07:40 AM
What was Bruceys thread?
Was it removed?
Would you say it was 'conservative'?
NO, IT WAS "RAW" THOUGH!!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 459
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #19 on:
July 19, 2021, 10:30:01 AM »
Quote from: headset on July 19, 2021, 10:27:15 AM
Quote from: Rutters on July 19, 2021, 10:07:40 AM
What was Bruceys thread?
Was it removed?
Would you say it was 'conservative'?
NO, IT WAS "RAW" THOUGH!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 29
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #20 on:
July 19, 2021, 11:12:34 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 19, 2021, 10:10:29 AM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 19, 2021, 08:45:11 AM
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 19, 2021, 02:25:59 AM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 07:23:46 PM
Quote from: John Theone on July 18, 2021, 06:57:26 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?
When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?
So not that long ago
Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything.
If there was any realistic prospect of anyone "getting done" for the content posted on here, merely deleting it isn't going to prevent that, you fucking dopey bastard.
Oh sure, sure, Im sure Goldby just went postal on the posts and user list for funsies, nothing to do with the media attention the site was attracting due to recent comments and then suggested everyone had to either send him photo ID or post under their real name - Youd be laying a fucking egg out of your bellend if westy had posted that
Another stupid old boomer cunt that doesn't understand how the internet works. Just hurry up and die will you FFS
Boomer cunt, brilliant, sure showed me.
I know fine well how the Internet works, that there will be persistent backups and even daft cunts saving things for future use, but I am not the one that pushed the button so my knowledge doesnt matter, its the one that nuked the site in February because going through everything would take too long.
Logged
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 29
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #21 on:
July 19, 2021, 11:15:12 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on July 19, 2021, 09:26:13 AM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 19, 2021, 08:45:11 AM
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 19, 2021, 02:25:59 AM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 07:23:46 PM
Quote from: John Theone on July 18, 2021, 06:57:26 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on July 18, 2021, 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?
When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?
So not that long ago
Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything.
If there was any realistic prospect of anyone "getting done" for the content posted on here, merely deleting it isn't going to prevent that, you fucking dopey bastard.
Oh sure, sure, Im sure Goldby just went postal on the posts and user list for funsies, nothing to do with the media attention the site was attracting due to recent comments and then suggested everyone had to either send him photo ID or post under their real name - Youd be laying a fucking egg out of your bellend if westy had posted that
What media attention?
Was it on Look North or summat?
Believe it was related to someone calling out yusufs ethnicity and a load of comments made in that thread. I didnt even read the original thread but Bernie took the knee to apologise afterwards
shortly followed by about 4000 users being wiped and all content prior to February.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 434
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #22 on:
July 19, 2021, 01:05:07 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on July 19, 2021, 10:07:40 AM
What was Bruceys thread?
Was it removed?
Would you say it was 'conservative'?
Lots said it was Matty......
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 459
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #23 on:
July 19, 2021, 01:11:33 PM »
It was definitely me
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 389
Crabamity
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #24 on:
July 20, 2021, 12:13:41 PM »
Even in its heyday this place has never had more than 30 users
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 129
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #25 on:
July 20, 2021, 01:07:21 PM »
And matty was 26 of them
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 429
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #26 on:
July 20, 2021, 01:40:08 PM »
Quote from: calamity on July 20, 2021, 12:13:41 PM
Even in its heyday this place has never had more than 30 users
Absolute rubbish. Was probably around 3 times that. You only need look at the member list at the top posters, then throw in all the ones who've been deleted like Capio, Smalltown, Liddle, Ken, Lenin, Rick and co.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 389
Crabamity
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #27 on:
July 20, 2021, 02:28:15 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 20, 2021, 01:40:08 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 20, 2021, 12:13:41 PM
Even in its heyday this place has never had more than 30 users
Absolute rubbish. Was probably around 3 times that. You only need look at the member list at the top posters, then throw in all the ones who've been deleted like Capio, Smalltown, Liddle, Ken, Lenin, Rick and co.
If you remove the "and co" you get the majority of those who recently (ish) left. Couple of Jakes, Red Steel, Crit Bill, some FMTTM blow ins and then the previous "lefty" members who now have a magnificent and super secret board. 30 might be a little light, but there was never many more regular members at any time, certainly not that many kicked off.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #28 on:
July 20, 2021, 02:41:07 PM »
calamity is right erimus......COB & now RAW have and will remain small fry in comparison to let's say Fly me.
to put it into footballing terms COB&RAW AND THE OTHER ONEBORO are nonleague when up against Fly me who u might consider are p/rem material. Those are just plain facts. Sometimes small is beautiful something I can't confirm as a big lad but I'm sure plenty can.
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 429
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #29 on:
July 20, 2021, 03:09:20 PM »
Quote from: calamity on July 20, 2021, 02:28:15 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 20, 2021, 01:40:08 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 20, 2021, 12:13:41 PM
Even in its heyday this place has never had more than 30 users
Absolute rubbish. Was probably around 3 times that. You only need look at the member list at the top posters, then throw in all the ones who've been deleted like Capio, Smalltown, Liddle, Ken, Lenin, Rick and co.
If you remove the "and co" you get the majority of those who recently (ish) left. Couple of Jakes, Red Steel, Crit Bill, some FMTTM blow ins and then the previous "lefty" members who now have a magnificent and super secret board. 30 might be a little light, but there was never many more regular members at any time, certainly not that many kicked off.
Except there were. Like I said, go look at the member list and you can literally see you're posting dumb shit.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #30 on:
July 20, 2021, 03:23:10 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 20, 2021, 03:09:20 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 20, 2021, 02:28:15 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 20, 2021, 01:40:08 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 20, 2021, 12:13:41 PM
Even in its heyday this place has never had more than 30 users
Absolute rubbish. Was probably around 3 times that. You only need look at the member list at the top posters, then throw in all the ones who've been deleted like Capio, Smalltown, Liddle, Ken, Lenin, Rick and co.
If you remove the "and co" you get the majority of those who recently (ish) left. Couple of Jakes, Red Steel, Crit Bill, some FMTTM blow ins and then the previous "lefty" members who now have a magnificent and super secret board. 30 might be a little light, but there was never many more regular members at any time, certainly not that many kicked off.
Except there were. Like I said, go look at the member list and you can literally see you're posting dumb shit.
NOT HAVING THAT LIKE ...NEVER WAS THIS PLACE RUNNING WITH 100 ODD POSTERS AT A TIME.....VIEWERS MAYBE.....
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 429
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #31 on:
July 20, 2021, 03:32:42 PM »
Who the fuck mentioned anything about "100 odd", you fucking spastic cunt?
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #32 on:
July 20, 2021, 03:36:32 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 20, 2021, 03:32:42 PM
Who the fuck mentioned anything about "100 odd", you fucking spastic cunt?
I STAND CORRECTED 90 THEN.... NOT A CHANCE WAS IT NEAR THAN FIGURE EITHER.....3 TIMES AS MANY YOU SAID.....TALK ABOUT OVER-EGGING THE PUDDING... FFS
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 429
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #33 on:
July 20, 2021, 03:43:29 PM »
And as I told the other gormless dumb piece of shit, go look at the member list, the first few pages are full of members who've been regular users.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #34 on:
July 20, 2021, 04:36:49 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 20, 2021, 03:43:29 PM
And as I told the other gormless dumb piece of shit, go look at the member list, the first few pages are full of members who've been regular users.
YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE ME HERE. YOU STARTED IT REMEMBER. NOW WHERE THE FUCK IS THIS MEMBERS LIST YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. I'M NOT TAKING THE PISS EITHER I ONLY POST MESSAGES I'M NOT AN ADMIN. I STILL STAND BY THAT THIS PLACE HAS NEVER HAD OVER 50 POSTERS BANG AT IT IN ONE GO. CALAMITY GOT IT ABOUT RIGHT NO MORE THAN 30 ODD REGULARS AT IT AT ANY ONE LENGTHY PERIOD OF TIME.....
Logged
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 29
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #35 on:
July 20, 2021, 06:12:31 PM »
There was just under 5000 registered users prior to the purge
Now 270
Not surprising as flyme has 1500 in a year. Obv many on both sites are saddos with multis.
«
Last Edit: July 20, 2021, 06:14:40 PM by SimbaT
»
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 129
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #36 on:
July 20, 2021, 08:30:35 PM »
Why??
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #37 on:
July 20, 2021, 08:42:58 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on July 20, 2021, 08:30:35 PM
Why??
in case I ever get banned... i once read on the old fly me board stock up on accounts coz that cunt always bans people. So I've always followed that rule. I was kicked off the old fly me board twice. so far so good on the new board. but it is getting warm over there with one acct.
I've had a 7day ban off steve on here a while back now. I just didn't broadcast it.
and Kenny boy kicked us off Raw within a week for supposedly palling up with Bernie when he beasted Liddle that time on here
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 129
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #38 on:
July 20, 2021, 08:53:31 PM »
Ok, but why? It makes no sense to me. Log on, be yourself, have a laugh or disagree with people. But surely just be yourself, if you get banned so be it. I wouldnt embarrass myself by trying to get back on if I was banned. I couldnt be arsed having different usernames, log ins or whatever you have to do. Multiple usernames have killed this place. To be fair its like a double act on here with you and TM at times with the odd cry for attention from Ben who seems desperate to come out
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 129
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #39 on:
July 20, 2021, 09:14:31 PM »
Ah well. As long as youre happy. I suppose we all enjoy our lives in different ways.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 740
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #40 on:
July 20, 2021, 09:19:15 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on July 20, 2021, 09:14:31 PM
Ah well. As long as youre happy. I suppose we all enjoy our lives in different ways.
its just me on here....well i think it is....
i wont say who but someone messaged me saying i was blocky....
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 389
Crabamity
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 04:47:44 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 20, 2021, 03:09:20 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 20, 2021, 02:28:15 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on July 20, 2021, 01:40:08 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 20, 2021, 12:13:41 PM
Even in its heyday this place has never had more than 30 users
Absolute rubbish. Was probably around 3 times that. You only need look at the member list at the top posters, then throw in all the ones who've been deleted like Capio, Smalltown, Liddle, Ken, Lenin, Rick and co.
If you remove the "and co" you get the majority of those who recently (ish) left. Couple of Jakes, Red Steel, Crit Bill, some FMTTM blow ins and then the previous "lefty" members who now have a magnificent and super secret board. 30 might be a little light, but there was never many more regular members at any time, certainly not that many kicked off.
Except there were. Like I said, go look at the member list and you can literally see you're posting dumb shit.
Arent you an angry little man, the sunshine gone to your head.
The only dumb shit is that coming out of your mouth
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 429
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 10:22:30 PM »
"out of your mouth"
Posting, not talking, you fucking mong.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 389
Crabamity
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:36 PM »
Mong
That last diatribe confirms just how much of an angry little man you are.
The fact you take my comment literally also confirms how dumb you are.
Well done.
Logged
Erimus44
Online
Posts: 429
Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 12:01:53 AM »
No one is angry no matter how many times you keep repeating it, you retarded piece of shit.
Your point was nonsense, it's been called out as such, you obviously realise so given you're not even trying it argue it anymore. Just move on back to arselicking Matty. Fucking idiot.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...