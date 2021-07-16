Cooper671

Posts: 84 Living rent free in some Fly me heads « on: July 16, 2021, 10:19:57 AM »



I am not ranting anywhere else..... maybe I am back on FMTTM



Sleeper account active! - This will be fun as the accuse every poster of being me



I am not ranting anywhere else..... maybe I am back on FMTTM

Sleeper account active! - This will be fun as the accuse every poster of being me

Seems the slowing down of accounts is now an accepted feature over there too - when i stated it was happening i was called a liar. One BoroFur even stated he would not accept it was happening until admin said. Happy to accept your apology

SimbaT

Posts: 29 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #2 on: July 18, 2021, 10:16:52 AM » I think its pretty obvious from your constant posts on here that FMTTM lives rent free in your head. In fact it goes beyond that and they hold the fucking deeds and the key to the city.

Posts: 29 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #5 on: July 18, 2021, 11:38:26 AM » Quote from: Rutters on July 18, 2021, 11:08:53 AM It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.



Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.



When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?



Bit rich taking about cancellation when a tactical nuke like that needed deploying how many posters deleted in the great purge again? More than flyme has ever banned Ill wager.



Just dont get why you are that bothered. If you post there, great, crack on, if you dont, great, crack on. But if its so fucking dull 1) why were you there in the first place and 2) why are you so upset over getting removed?



When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?

Bit rich taking about cancellation when a tactical nuke like that needed deploying how many posters deleted in the great purge again? More than flyme has ever banned Ill wager.

Just dont get why you are that bothered. If you post there, great, crack on, if you dont, great, crack on. But if its so fucking dull 1) why were you there in the first place and 2) why are you so upset over getting removed?

They literally consume the thoughts of several posters on here, and likewise this place over there. Its absolutely fucking weird to so consistently say you dont care and then obsess over each other.

Posts: 29 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #7 on: July 18, 2021, 11:49:25 AM » Quote from: Erimus44 on July 18, 2021, 11:43:18 AM

Simba must have still been in nappies back in 2010 when Fmttm wiped dozens of its users.

Dozens, wow, totally comparable to shitting the bed and deleting 98% of the boards content got me there.



Cooper youve been posting here since they gave you yer marching orders. Ive only ever seen you moaning on here about them - having just read your post history you manage to mention FMTTM / over the road / etc in 54 of your 80odd posts, fucking embarrassing. The ones where you dont mention them you are replying to comments people have made on one of your posts about Flyme, or about a flyme comment someone else has made.



Dozens, wow, totally comparable to shitting the bed and deleting 98% of the boards content got me there.

Cooper youve been posting here since they gave you yer marching orders. Ive only ever seen you moaning on here about them - having just read your post history you manage to mention FMTTM / over the road / etc in 54 of your 80odd posts, fucking embarrassing. The ones where you dont mention them you are replying to comments people have made on one of your posts about Flyme, or about a flyme comment someone else has made.

They must have really hurt your feelings.

Crabamity

Posts: 8 386Crabamity Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #27 on: Today at 02:28:15 PM » Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 01:40:08 PM Quote from: calamity on Today at 12:13:41 PM Even in its heyday this place has never had more than 30 users



Absolute rubbish. Was probably around 3 times that. You only need look at the member list at the top posters, then throw in all the ones who've been deleted like Capio, Smalltown, Liddle, Ken, Lenin, Rick and co.

If you remove the "and co" you get the majority of those who recently (ish) left. Couple of Jakes, Red Steel, Crit Bill, some FMTTM blow ins and then the previous "lefty" members who now have a magnificent and super secret board. 30 might be a little light, but there was never many more regular members at any time, certainly not that many kicked off.

headset

Posts: 1 695 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #28 on: Today at 02:41:07 PM »

to put it into footballing terms COB&RAW AND THE OTHER ONEBORO are nonleague when up against Fly me who u might consider are p/rem material. Those are just plain facts. Sometimes small is beautiful something I can't confirm as a big lad but I'm sure plenty can. calamity is right erimus......COB & now RAW have and will remain small fry in comparison to let's say Fly me.to put it into footballing terms COB&RAW AND THE OTHER ONEBORO are nonleague when up against Fly me who u might consider are p/rem material. Those are just plain facts. Sometimes small is beautiful something I can't confirm as a big lad but I'm sure plenty can. Logged

Posts: 425 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #29 on: Today at 03:09:20 PM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 02:28:15 PM Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 01:40:08 PM Quote from: calamity on Today at 12:13:41 PM Even in its heyday this place has never had more than 30 users



Absolute rubbish. Was probably around 3 times that. You only need look at the member list at the top posters, then throw in all the ones who've been deleted like Capio, Smalltown, Liddle, Ken, Lenin, Rick and co.

If you remove the "and co" you get the majority of those who recently (ish) left. Couple of Jakes, Red Steel, Crit Bill, some FMTTM blow ins and then the previous "lefty" members who now have a magnificent and super secret board. 30 might be a little light, but there was never many more regular members at any time, certainly not that many kicked off.

Except there were. Like I said, go look at the member list and you can literally see you're posting dumb shit.

Posts: 1 695 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #34 on: Today at 04:36:49 PM » Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 03:43:29 PM And as I told the other gormless dumb piece of shit, go look at the member list, the first few pages are full of members who've been regular users.



YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE ME HERE. YOU STARTED IT REMEMBER. NOW WHERE THE FUCK IS THIS MEMBERS LIST YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. I'M NOT TAKING THE PISS EITHER I ONLY POST MESSAGES I'M NOT AN ADMIN. I STILL STAND BY THAT THIS PLACE HAS NEVER HAD OVER 50 POSTERS BANG AT IT IN ONE GO. CALAMITY GOT IT ABOUT RIGHT NO MORE THAN 30 ODD REGULARS AT IT AT ANY ONE LENGTHY PERIOD OF TIME..... YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE ME HERE. YOU STARTED IT REMEMBER. NOW WHERE THE FUCK IS THIS MEMBERS LIST YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. I'M NOT TAKING THE PISS EITHER I ONLY POST MESSAGES I'M NOT AN ADMIN. I STILL STAND BY THAT THIS PLACE HAS NEVER HAD OVER 50 POSTERS BANG AT IT IN ONE GO. CALAMITY GOT IT ABOUT RIGHT NO MORE THAN 30 ODD REGULARS AT IT AT ANY ONE LENGTHY PERIOD OF TIME..... Logged

Posts: 29 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #35 on: Today at 06:12:31 PM » There was just under 5000 registered users prior to the purge



Now 270



Not surprising as flyme has 1500 in a year. Obv many on both sites are saddos with multis.

Posts: 1 695 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #36 on: Today at 08:26:53 PM » Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 06:12:31 PM There was just under 5000 registered users prior to the purge



Now 270



Not surprising as flyme has 1500 in a year. Obv many on both sites are saddos with multis.



thanks for that...., not something I go looking for i leave all that to the technicals and data to the boffins.



thanks for that...., not something I go looking for i leave all that to the technicals and data to the boffins.

I take your point on the multis....I won't lie I have 3 accounts on fly me....1 sleeping, 2 in use.. I once had two on here but only use one now... I don't use one boro and I have 3 on RAW of which one is banned, one is in use and the other is just ticking along.

Posts: 1 695 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #38 on: Today at 08:42:58 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:30:35 PM Why??



in case I ever get banned... i once read on the old fly me board stock up on accounts coz that cunt always bans people. So I've always followed that rule. I was kicked off the old fly me board twice. so far so good on the new board. but it is getting warm over there with one acct.



I've had a 7day ban off steve on here a while back now. I just didn't broadcast it.



in case I ever get banned... i once read on the old fly me board stock up on accounts coz that cunt always bans people. So I've always followed that rule. I was kicked off the old fly me board twice. so far so good on the new board. but it is getting warm over there with one acct.

I've had a 7day ban off steve on here a while back now. I just didn't broadcast it.

and Kenny boy kicked us off Raw within a week for supposedly palling up with Bernie when he beasted Liddle that time on here

Robbso

Posts: 15 128 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #39 on: Today at 08:53:31 PM » Ok, but why? It makes no sense to me. Log on, be yourself, have a laugh or disagree with people. But surely just be yourself, if you get banned so be it. I wouldnt embarrass myself by trying to get back on if I was banned. I couldnt be arsed having different usernames, log ins or whatever you have to do. Multiple usernames have killed this place. To be fair its like a double act on here with you and TM at times with the odd cry for attention from Ben who seems desperate to come out