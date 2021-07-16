|
SimbaT
I think its pretty obvious from your constant posts on here that FMTTM lives rent free in your head. In fact it goes beyond that and they hold the fucking deeds and the key to the city.
SimbaT
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.
Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?
Bit rich taking about cancellation when a tactical nuke like that needed deploying
how many posters deleted in the great purge again? More than flyme has ever banned Ill wager.
Just dont get why you are that bothered. If you post there, great, crack on, if you dont, great, crack on. But if its so fucking dull 1) why were you there in the first place and 2) why are you so upset over getting removed?
They literally consume the thoughts of several posters on here, and likewise this place over there. Its absolutely fucking weird to so consistently say you dont care and then obsess over each other.
SimbaT
Simba must have still been in nappies back in 2010 when Fmttm wiped dozens of its users.
Dozens, wow, totally comparable to shitting the bed and deleting 98% of the boards content
got me there.
Cooper youve been posting here since they gave you yer marching orders. Ive only ever seen you moaning on here about them - having just read your post history you manage to mention FMTTM / over the road / etc in 54 of your 80odd posts, fucking embarrassing. The ones where you dont mention them you are replying to comments people have made on one of your posts about Flyme, or about a flyme comment someone else has made.
They must have really hurt your feelings.
SimbaT
Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything.
Erimus44
If there was any realistic prospect of anyone "getting done" for the content posted on here, merely deleting it isn't going to prevent that, you fucking dopey bastard.
headset
I CAN SEE THIS GOING ALL LINE OF DUTY....BERNER PHONES THE LOT IN PLAY...
im no tech head......i would imagine only the cops can pull data from a device if its all been deleted etc by steve... Fuck knows what happens if they have no device to pin it on you for.from your end.... thats my input.....i stand by to be corrected from someone with a more savvy computer brain than me...
SimbaT
Oh sure, sure, Im sure Goldby just went postal on the posts and user list for funsies, nothing to do with the media attention the site was attracting due to recent comments and then suggested everyone had to either send him photo ID or post under their real name - Youd be laying a fucking egg out of your bellend if westy had posted that
John Theone
What media attention?
Was it on Look North or summat?
Erimus44
Another stupid old boomer cunt that doesn't understand how the internet works. Just hurry up and die will you FFS
SimbaT
Boomer cunt, brilliant, sure showed me.
I know fine well how the Internet works, that there will be persistent backups and even daft cunts saving things for future use, but I am not the one that pushed the button so my knowledge doesnt matter, its the one that nuked the site in February because going through everything would take too long.
SimbaT
shortly followed by about 4000 users being wiped and all content prior to February.
calamity
Absolute rubbish. Was probably around 3 times that. You only need look at the member list at the top posters, then throw in all the ones who've been deleted like Capio, Smalltown, Liddle, Ken, Lenin, Rick and co.
If you remove the "and co" you get the majority of those who recently (ish) left. Couple of Jakes, Red Steel, Crit Bill, some FMTTM blow ins and then the previous "lefty" members who now have a magnificent and super secret board. 30 might be a little light, but there was never many more regular members at any time, certainly not that many kicked off.
Erimus44
Except there were. Like I said, go look at the member list and you can literally see you're posting dumb shit.
headset
NOT HAVING THAT LIKE ...NEVER WAS THIS PLACE RUNNING WITH 100 ODD POSTERS AT A TIME.....VIEWERS MAYBE.....
