Cooper671

Offline



Posts: 84





Posts: 84 Living rent free in some Fly me heads « on: July 16, 2021, 10:19:57 AM »



I am not ranting anywhere else..... maybe I am back on FMTTM



Sleeper account active! - This will be fun as the accuse every poster of being me



Seems the slowing down of accounts is now an accepted feature over there too - when i stated it was happening i was called a liar. One BoroFur even stated he would not accept it was happening until admin said. Happy to accept your apology I am not ranting anywhere else..... maybe I am back on FMTTMSleeper account active! - This will be fun as the accuse every poster of being meSeems the slowing down of accounts is now an accepted feature over there too - when i stated it was happening i was called a liar. One BoroFur even stated he would not accept it was happening until admin said. Happy to accept your apology « Last Edit: July 16, 2021, 10:35:36 AM by Cooper671 » Logged

SimbaT

Online



Posts: 26





Posts: 26 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:16:52 AM » I think itís pretty obvious from your constant posts on here that FMTTM lives rent free in your head. In fact it goes beyond that and they hold the fucking deeds and the key to the city. Logged

SimbaT

Online



Posts: 26





Posts: 26 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 AM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 11:08:53 AM It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.



Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.



When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?



Bit rich taking about cancellation when a tactical nuke like that needed deploying how many posters deleted in the great purge again? More than flyme has ever banned Iíll wager.



Just donít get why you are that bothered. If you post there, great, crack on, if you donít, great, crack on. But if itís so fucking dull 1) why were you there in the first place and 2) why are you so upset over getting removed?



They literally consume the thoughts of several posters on here, and likewise this place over there. Itís absolutely fucking weird to so consistently say you donít care and then obsess over each other. When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?Bit rich taking about cancellation when a tactical nuke like that needed deployinghow many posters deleted in the great purge again? More than flyme has ever banned Iíll wager.Just donít get why you are that bothered. If you post there, great, crack on, if you donít, great, crack on. But if itís so fucking dull 1) why were you there in the first place and 2) why are you so upset over getting removed?They literally consume the thoughts of several posters on here, and likewise this place over there. Itís absolutely fucking weird to so consistently say you donít care and then obsess over each other. Logged

SimbaT

Online



Posts: 26





Posts: 26 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:49:25 AM » Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 11:43:18 AM

Simba must have still been in nappies back in 2010 when Fmttm wiped dozens of its users.

Dozens, wow, totally comparable to shitting the bed and deleting 98% of the boardís content got me there.



Cooper youíve been posting here since they gave you yer marching orders. Iíve only ever seen you moaning on here about them - having just read your post history you manage to mention FMTTM / over the road / etc in 54 of your 80odd posts, fucking embarrassing. The ones where you donít mention them you are replying to comments people have made on one of your posts about Flyme, or about a flyme comment someone else has made.



They must have really hurt your feelings. Dozens, wow, totally comparable to shitting the bed and deleting 98% of the boardís contentgot me there.Cooper youíve been posting here since they gave you yer marching orders. Iíve only ever seen you moaning on here about them - having just read your post history you manage to mention FMTTM / over the road / etc in 54 of your 80odd posts, fucking embarrassing. The ones where you donít mention them you are replying to comments people have made on one of your posts about Flyme, or about a flyme comment someone else has made.They must have really hurt your feelings. Logged

SimbaT

Online



Posts: 26





Posts: 26 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:23:46 PM » Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:57:26 PM Quote from: SimbaT on Yesterday at 11:38:26 AM Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 11:08:53 AM It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.



Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.



When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?





When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?

When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?



So not that long ago

When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?So not that long ago

Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything. Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything. Logged