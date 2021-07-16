Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 19, 2021, 02:31:46 AM
Author Topic: Living rent free in some Fly me heads  (Read 376 times)
Cooper671
« on: July 16, 2021, 10:19:57 AM »
 

I am not ranting anywhere else..... maybe I am back on FMTTM

Sleeper account active! - This will be fun as the accuse every poster of being me  :nige:

Seems the slowing down of accounts is now an accepted feature over there too - when i stated it was happening i was called a liar. One BoroFur even stated he would not accept it was happening until admin said. Happy to accept your apology 
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #1 on: July 16, 2021, 12:47:07 PM »
How ironic. FMTTM absolutely consumes you, nearly all your posts are about it
SimbaT

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:16:52 AM »
I think its pretty obvious from your constant posts on here that FMTTM lives rent free in your head. In fact it goes beyond that and they hold the fucking deeds and the key to the city.
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:24:49 AM »
 
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:08:53 AM »
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.

Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
SimbaT

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.

Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.

When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?

Bit rich taking about cancellation when a tactical nuke like that needed deploying  :alf: how many posters deleted in the great purge again? More than flyme has ever banned Ill wager.

Just dont get why you are that bothered. If you post there, great, crack on, if you dont, great, crack on. But if its so fucking dull 1) why were you there in the first place and 2) why are you so upset over getting removed?

They literally consume the thoughts of several posters on here, and likewise this place over there. Its absolutely fucking weird to so consistently say you dont care and then obsess over each other.
Erimus44
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:43:18 AM »
Simba must have still been in nappies back in 2010 when Fmttm wiped dozens of its users.  rava
SimbaT

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:49:25 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 11:43:18 AM
Simba must have still been in nappies back in 2010 when Fmttm wiped dozens of its users.  rava

Dozens, wow, totally comparable to shitting the bed and deleting 98% of the boards content  got me there.

Cooper youve been posting here since they gave you yer marching orders. Ive only ever seen you moaning on here about them - having just read your post history you manage to mention FMTTM / over the road / etc in 54 of your 80odd posts, fucking embarrassing. The ones where you dont mention them you are replying to comments people have made on one of your posts about Flyme, or about a flyme comment someone else has made.

They must have really hurt your feelings.
headset
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:18:28 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on Yesterday at 10:16:52 AM
I think its pretty obvious from your constant posts on here that FMTTM lives rent free in your head. In fact it goes beyond that and they hold the fucking deeds and the key to the city.



GOOD BANTER!! said without me taking sides!
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:24:39 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.

Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.

Conservative views like what we had on Bruceys thread? Is that what you miss?
John Theone
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:57:26 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on Yesterday at 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.

Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.

When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?



When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?

So not that long ago
SimbaT

« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:23:46 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:57:26 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on Yesterday at 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.

Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.

When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?



When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?

So not that long ago

Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything.
Erimus44
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:25:59 AM »
Quote from: SimbaT on Yesterday at 07:23:46 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 06:57:26 PM
Quote from: SimbaT on Yesterday at 11:38:26 AM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.

Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.

When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?



When Westy closed off the old site perhaps?

So not that long ago

Not quite the same thing though, is it? The old site was still up for ages. It only got closed because he left the old network his site was on, not because he shit the bed he was about to get done over a ton of content so deleted most users and nearly every post on the site. If he was able to keep that old content he would because he keeps fucking everything.

If there was any realistic prospect of anyone "getting done" for the content posted on here, merely deleting it isn't going to prevent that, you fucking dopey bastard.  rava souey
