Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 18, 2021, 12:46:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Living rent free in some Fly me heads  (Read 271 times)
Cooper671
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 84


View Profile
« on: July 16, 2021, 10:19:57 AM »
 

I am not ranting anywhere else..... maybe I am back on FMTTM

Sleeper account active! - This will be fun as the accuse every poster of being me  :nige:

Seems the slowing down of accounts is now an accepted feature over there too - when i stated it was happening i was called a liar. One BoroFur even stated he would not accept it was happening until admin said. Happy to accept your apology 
« Last Edit: July 16, 2021, 10:35:36 AM by Cooper671 » Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 460



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 16, 2021, 12:47:07 PM »
How ironic. FMTTM absolutely consumes you, nearly all your posts are about it
Logged
SimbaT

Offline Offline

Posts: 24


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:16:52 AM »
I think its pretty obvious from your constant posts on here that FMTTM lives rent free in your head. In fact it goes beyond that and they hold the fucking deeds and the key to the city.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 122


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:24:49 AM »
 
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 378


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:08:53 AM »
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.

Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.
Logged
SimbaT

Offline Offline

Posts: 24


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:38:26 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.

Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.

When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?

Bit rich taking about cancellation when a tactical nuke like that needed deploying  :alf: how many posters deleted in the great purge again? More than flyme has ever banned Ill wager.

Just dont get why you are that bothered. If you post there, great, crack on, if you dont, great, crack on. But if its so fucking dull 1) why were you there in the first place and 2) why are you so upset over getting removed?

They literally consume the thoughts of several posters on here, and likewise this place over there. Its absolutely fucking weird to so consistently say you dont care and then obsess over each other.
Logged
Erimus44
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 419


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:43:18 AM »
Simba must have still been in nappies back in 2010 when Fmttm wiped dozens of its users.  rava
Logged
SimbaT

Offline Offline

Posts: 24


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:49:25 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 11:43:18 AM
Simba must have still been in nappies back in 2010 when Fmttm wiped dozens of its users.  rava

Dozens, wow, totally comparable to shitting the bed and deleting 98% of the boards content  got me there.

Cooper youve been posting here since they gave you yer marching orders. Ive only ever seen you moaning on here about them - having just read your post history you manage to mention FMTTM / over the road / etc in 54 of your 80odd posts, fucking embarrassing. The ones where you dont mention them you are replying to comments people have made on one of your posts about Flyme, or about a flyme comment someone else has made.

They must have really hurt your feelings.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 647


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:18:28 PM »
Quote from: SimbaT on Today at 10:16:52 AM
I think its pretty obvious from your constant posts on here that FMTTM lives rent free in your head. In fact it goes beyond that and they hold the fucking deeds and the key to the city.



GOOD BANTER!! said without me taking sides!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 460



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:24:39 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 11:08:53 AM
It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.

Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.

Conservative views like what we had on Bruceys thread? Is that what you miss?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 