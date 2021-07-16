Cooper671

Offline



Posts: 84





Posts: 84 Living rent free in some Fly me heads « on: July 16, 2021, 10:19:57 AM »



I am not ranting anywhere else..... maybe I am back on FMTTM



Sleeper account active! - This will be fun as the accuse every poster of being me



Seems the slowing down of accounts is now an accepted feature over there too - when i stated it was happening i was called a liar. One BoroFur even stated he would not accept it was happening until admin said. Happy to accept your apology I am not ranting anywhere else..... maybe I am back on FMTTMSleeper account active! - This will be fun as the accuse every poster of being meSeems the slowing down of accounts is now an accepted feature over there too - when i stated it was happening i was called a liar. One BoroFur even stated he would not accept it was happening until admin said. Happy to accept your apology « Last Edit: July 16, 2021, 10:35:36 AM by Cooper671 » Logged

SimbaT

Offline



Posts: 24





Posts: 24 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:16:52 AM » I think its pretty obvious from your constant posts on here that FMTTM lives rent free in your head. In fact it goes beyond that and they hold the fucking deeds and the key to the city. Logged

SimbaT

Offline



Posts: 24





Posts: 24 Re: Living rent free in some Fly me heads « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:38:26 AM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 11:08:53 AM It's just so satisfying that folks on here can post differing opinions without stricture or cancellation.



Imagine of only conservative views were permitted.



When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?



Bit rich taking about cancellation when a tactical nuke like that needed deploying how many posters deleted in the great purge again? More than flyme has ever banned Ill wager.



Just dont get why you are that bothered. If you post there, great, crack on, if you dont, great, crack on. But if its so fucking dull 1) why were you there in the first place and 2) why are you so upset over getting removed?



They literally consume the thoughts of several posters on here, and likewise this place over there. Its absolutely fucking weird to so consistently say you dont care and then obsess over each other. When was the last time FMTTM had to wipe out tens of thousands of past posts to remove years of dodgy posts?Bit rich taking about cancellation when a tactical nuke like that needed deployinghow many posters deleted in the great purge again? More than flyme has ever banned Ill wager.Just dont get why you are that bothered. If you post there, great, crack on, if you dont, great, crack on. But if its so fucking dull 1) why were you there in the first place and 2) why are you so upset over getting removed?They literally consume the thoughts of several posters on here, and likewise this place over there. Its absolutely fucking weird to so consistently say you dont care and then obsess over each other. Logged