July 17, 2021, 09:10:59 AM
Plank
Author
Topic: Plank (Read 205 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 871
Plank
«
on:
July 15, 2021, 04:10:03 PM »
Do you believe he did it as a protest?
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/pub-loses-booze-licence-after-21058206?fbclid=IwAR2R96ImLJp7D8FBBm9HwLN_g8Y8h3q8xMqgPu-Zzf-VahWpTTsoHSdBEyM#ICID=Android_GazetteLiveNewApp_AppShare
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 290
Re: Plank
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:04:57 PM »
Bloody Thatchers
Logged
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 489
Re: Plank
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:20:51 AM »
Do you believe he did it as a protest?
Do you believe he did it as a protest?
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/pub-loses-booze-licence-after-21058206?fbclid=IwAR2R96ImLJp7D8FBBm9HwLN_g8Y8h3q8xMqgPu-Zzf-VahWpTTsoHSdBEyM#ICID=Android_GazetteLiveNewApp_AppShare
Yup I do. And I admire his bravery
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 120
Re: Plank
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:40:53 AM »
Bravery?
Logged
