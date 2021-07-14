Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 14, 2021, 09:36:24 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
iPhone 12 Pro 128 in midnight Blue
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: iPhone 12 Pro 128 in midnight Blue (Read 54 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 288
iPhone 12 Pro 128 in midnight Blue
«
on:
Today
at 06:50:14 PM »
Can be yours for £550
Unlocked to all networks
Message me for details
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 824
Bugger.
Re: iPhone 12 Pro 128 in midnight Blue
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:00:38 PM »
Would you trade it for a small light industrial unit in East Billingham?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 288
Re: iPhone 12 Pro 128 in midnight Blue
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:32:17 PM »
I know one
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...