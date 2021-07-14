Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





SWEET CAROLINE !!!
EVERY TIME YOU HEAR THIS FROM NOW ON IT'S GOING TO TAKE YOU BACK TO THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE EURO FINAL AND DRAW UP IMAGES OF SOUTHGATE'S BEARDED FACE IN YOUR HEAD.

HAVING A SONG AS AN ANTHEM CAN BE GOOD BUT IT ALSO HAS ITS DOWN SIDES !!!



HAVING A SONG AS AN ANTHEM CAN BE GOOD BUT IT ALSO HAS ITS DOWN SIDES !!!

Ben G
I banged a lass called Caroline once and during the night I woke up to find her pissing in the corner of my bedroom.



Logged Tory Cunt

Not big and not clever





PoliteDwarf
"lass"

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Tortured_Mind
ARE YOU SICK OF HEARING FOOTBALL'S COMING HOME TOO OR NOT ???