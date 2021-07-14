Welcome,
July 16, 2021, 01:04:31 AM
SWEET CAROLINE !!!
Topic: SWEET CAROLINE !!! (Read 316 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
on:
July 14, 2021, 11:33:46 AM
EVERY TIME YOU HEAR THIS FROM NOW ON IT'S GOING TO TAKE YOU BACK TO THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE EURO FINAL AND DRAW UP IMAGES OF SOUTHGATE'S BEARDED FACE IN YOUR HEAD.
HAVING A SONG AS AN ANTHEM CAN BE GOOD BUT IT ALSO HAS ITS DOWN SIDES !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 871
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
July 14, 2021, 12:56:53 PM
Its been popular in lots of sports for years
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 288
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
July 14, 2021, 01:59:07 PM
I banged a lass called Caroline once and during the night I woke up to find her pissing in the corner of my bedroom.
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 441
Not big and not clever
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
July 14, 2021, 02:15:27 PM
"lass"
CoB scum
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 824
Bugger.
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
July 14, 2021, 02:36:56 PM
"pissing"
El Capitan
Posts: 45 447
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
July 14, 2021, 02:54:52 PM
Bedroom
Am I doing it right?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 456
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
July 14, 2021, 06:56:05 PM
Always be a villamoura anthem to me. Sick of hearing it now like
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
July 14, 2021, 07:55:55 PM
ARE YOU SICK OF HEARING FOOTBALL'S COMING HOME TOO OR NOT ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 456
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
July 14, 2021, 08:15:13 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 14, 2021, 07:55:55 PM
ARE YOU SICK OF HEARING FOOTBALL'S COMING HOME TOO OR NOT ???
Yes, yes I am!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 824
Bugger.
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
July 14, 2021, 08:21:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 14, 2021, 02:54:52 PM
Bedroom
Am I doing it right?
No. Please "leave".
Mister Mann
Posts: 84
Follow the Boro
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:32:46 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 14, 2021, 07:55:55 PM
ARE YOU SICK OF HEARING FOOTBALL'S COMING HOME TOO OR NOT ???
Prefer Vindaloo. Not sung anymore these days.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:36:51 PM »
NOTICED IT GOT A MENTION JUST THE OTHER DAY THERE MANNY LAD.
VARIETY IS THE SPICE OF LIFE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
