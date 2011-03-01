Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 14, 2021, 09:36:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SWEET CAROLINE !!!  (Read 187 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 935


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:33:46 AM »
EVERY TIME YOU HEAR THIS FROM NOW ON IT'S GOING TO TAKE YOU BACK TO THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE EURO FINAL AND DRAW UP IMAGES OF SOUTHGATE'S BEARDED FACE IN YOUR HEAD.

HAVING A SONG AS AN ANTHEM CAN BE GOOD BUT IT ALSO HAS ITS DOWN SIDES !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 869



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:56:53 PM »
Its been popular in lots of sports for years
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 288


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:59:07 PM »
I banged a lass called Caroline once and during the night I woke up to find her pissing in the corner of my bedroom.
Logged
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 441


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:15:27 PM »
"lass"
Logged
CoB scum
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 824


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:36:56 PM »
"pissing"
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 447


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:54:52 PM »
Bedroom



















Am I doing it right?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 456



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:56:05 PM »
Always be a villamoura anthem to me. Sick of hearing it now like  :grace:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 935


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:55:55 PM »
ARE YOU SICK OF HEARING FOOTBALL'S COMING HOME TOO OR NOT ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 456



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:15:13 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:55:55 PM
ARE YOU SICK OF HEARING FOOTBALL'S COMING HOME TOO OR NOT ???   

Yes, yes I am!
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 824


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:21:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:54:52 PM
Bedroom



















Am I doing it right?

No. Please "leave".
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 