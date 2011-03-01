Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SWEET CAROLINE !!!
Author
Topic: SWEET CAROLINE !!! (Read 185 times)
Tortured_Mind
SWEET CAROLINE !!!
Today at 11:33:46 AM
SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
on:
Today
at 11:33:46 AM »
EVERY TIME YOU HEAR THIS FROM NOW ON IT'S GOING TO TAKE YOU BACK TO THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE EURO FINAL AND DRAW UP IMAGES OF SOUTHGATE'S BEARDED FACE IN YOUR HEAD.
HAVING A SONG AS AN ANTHEM CAN BE GOOD BUT IT ALSO HAS ITS DOWN SIDES !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:56:53 PM »
Its been popular in lots of sports for years
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:59:07 PM »
I banged a lass called Caroline once and during the night I woke up to find her pissing in the corner of my bedroom.
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:15:27 PM »
"lass"
CoB scum
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:36:56 PM »
"pissing"
El Capitan
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:54:52 PM »
Bedroom
Am I doing it right?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:56:05 PM »
Always be a villamoura anthem to me. Sick of hearing it now like
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:55:55 PM »
ARE YOU SICK OF HEARING FOOTBALL'S COMING HOME TOO OR NOT ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
MF(c) DOOM
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:15:13 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 07:55:55 PM
ARE YOU SICK OF HEARING FOOTBALL'S COMING HOME TOO OR NOT ???
Yes, yes I am!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:21:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:54:52 PM
Bedroom
Am I doing it right?
No. Please "leave".
