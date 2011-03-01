Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
Tortured_Mind
on: Today at 11:33:46 AM
EVERY TIME YOU HEAR THIS FROM NOW ON IT'S GOING TO TAKE YOU BACK TO THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE EURO FINAL AND DRAW UP IMAGES OF SOUTHGATE'S BEARDED FACE IN YOUR HEAD.

HAVING A SONG AS AN ANTHEM CAN BE GOOD BUT IT ALSO HAS ITS DOWN SIDES !!!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:56:53 PM
Its been popular in lots of sports for years
