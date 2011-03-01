Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 932





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 932JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT SWEET CAROLINE !!! « on: Today at 11:33:46 AM » EVERY TIME YOU HEAR THIS FROM NOW ON IT'S GOING TO TAKE YOU BACK TO THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE EURO FINAL AND DRAW UP IMAGES OF SOUTHGATE'S BEARDED FACE IN YOUR HEAD.



HAVING A SONG AS AN ANTHEM CAN BE GOOD BUT IT ALSO HAS ITS DOWN SIDES !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats