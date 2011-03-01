Welcome,
July 14, 2021, 01:34:48 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SWEET CAROLINE !!!
Author
Topic: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SWEET CAROLINE !!!
Today
at 11:33:46 AM »
EVERY TIME YOU HEAR THIS FROM NOW ON IT'S GOING TO TAKE YOU BACK TO THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE EURO FINAL AND DRAW UP IMAGES OF SOUTHGATE'S BEARDED FACE IN YOUR HEAD.
HAVING A SONG AS AN ANTHEM CAN BE GOOD BUT IT ALSO HAS ITS DOWN SIDES !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: SWEET CAROLINE !!!
Today
at 12:56:53 PM »
Its been popular in lots of sports for years
