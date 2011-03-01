"There are too many people who imagine that there is something sophisticated about always believing the best of those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it." ~ Margaret Thatcher
The above quote is only worthwhile and true if you believe Thatcher was correct. I - LITERALLY- don't know anybody who thinks, or imagines, that there is something sophisticated about believing the best of(?) those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it. Honestly: a truly meaningless quote. From a total cunt.
Literally?
It's a very apt quote, especially in light of the
movement and the way they are portrayed as a force for good by much of the media and many intellectually light celebrities and sports people, it seems as though you've missed the gist of it.