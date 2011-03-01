Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: If you want a laugh  (Read 222 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 044


« on: Yesterday at 10:02:04 PM »
Go to Boreme and read the posts re: the foreign aid cuts. Pure comedy gold
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 821


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:20:55 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:02:04 PM
Go to Boreme and read the posts re: the foreign aid cuts. Pure comedy gold

1. A normal person would provide a link.

2. This was once a place for jingoistic xenophobia. It has since improved somewhat.

3. If you knew you had a tiny bit of gonorrhoea on the top of your finger, would you scratch inside you ear?
John Theone
Posts: 426



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 PM »
"There are too many people who imagine that there is something sophisticated about always believing the best of those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it." ~ Margaret Thatcher
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 868



« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:19:24 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:48:18 PM
"There are too many people who imagine that there is something sophisticated about always believing the best of those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it." ~ Margaret Thatcher

Ohhhhh, a M Thatcher quote. Happy days  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 312

Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:46:34 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:48:18 PM
"There are too many people who imagine that there is something sophisticated about always believing the best of those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it." ~ Margaret Thatcher

The above quote is only worthwhile and true if you believe Thatcher was correct. I - LITERALLY- don't know  anybody who thinks, or imagines, that there is something sophisticated about believing the best of(?)  those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it. Honestly: a truly meaningless quote. From a total cunt.
I know where you live
John Theone
Posts: 426



« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:00:53 AM »
"Socialists cry Power to the people, and raise the clenched fist as they say it. We all know what they really mean - power over people, power to the State." ~ Margaret Thatcher
John Theone
Posts: 426



« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:13:23 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:46:34 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:48:18 PM
"There are too many people who imagine that there is something sophisticated about always believing the best of those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it." ~ Margaret Thatcher

The above quote is only worthwhile and true if you believe Thatcher was correct. I - LITERALLY- don't know  anybody who thinks, or imagines, that there is something sophisticated about believing the best of(?)  those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it. Honestly: a truly meaningless quote. From a total cunt.

Why the question mark? Don't you understand perfect grammar?

You clearly have never been to Boreme if you have never encountered these people

Allowing your old prejudices to show through there
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 700


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:04:18 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:46:34 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:48:18 PM
"There are too many people who imagine that there is something sophisticated about always believing the best of those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it." ~ Margaret Thatcher

The above quote is only worthwhile and true if you believe Thatcher was correct. I - LITERALLY- don't know  anybody who thinks, or imagines, that there is something sophisticated about believing the best of(?)  those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it. Honestly: a truly meaningless quote. From a total cunt.

Literally?

It's a very apt quote, especially in light of the BLM movement and the way they are portrayed as a force for good by much of the media and many intellectually light celebrities and sports people, it seems as though you've missed the gist of it.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 868



« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:59:27 PM »
My only comment is that this policy brings utter fucking shame on the country. No surprise there.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 439


Not big and not clever


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:14:38 PM »
Only to people who have nothing else to worry about. Most people don't care or have bigger issues. 
CoB scum
