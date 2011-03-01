Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 044





Posts: 5 044 If you want a laugh « on: Yesterday at 10:02:04 PM » Go to Boreme and read the posts re: the foreign aid cuts. Pure comedy gold Logged

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 821





Bugger.





Posts: 11 821Bugger. Re: If you want a laugh « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:20:55 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:02:04 PM Go to Boreme and read the posts re: the foreign aid cuts. Pure comedy gold



1. A normal person would provide a link.



2. This was once a place for jingoistic xenophobia. It has since improved somewhat.



3. If you knew you had a tiny bit of gonorrhoea on the top of your finger, would you scratch inside you ear? 1. A normal person would provide a link.2. This was once a place for jingoistic xenophobia. It has since improved somewhat.3. If you knew you had a tiny bit of gonorrhoea on the top of your finger, would you scratch inside you ear? Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 426







Posts: 426 Re: If you want a laugh « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 PM » "There are too many people who imagine that there is something sophisticated about always believing the best of those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it." ~ Margaret Thatcher Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 312



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 312Infant Herpes Re: If you want a laugh « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:46:34 AM » Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:48:18 PM "There are too many people who imagine that there is something sophisticated about always believing the best of those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it." ~ Margaret Thatcher



The above quote is only worthwhile and true if you believe Thatcher was correct. I - LITERALLY- don't know anybody who thinks, or imagines, that there is something sophisticated about believing the best of(?) those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it. Honestly: a truly meaningless quote. From a total cunt. The above quote is only worthwhile and true if you believe Thatcher was correct. I - LITERALLY- don't know anybody who thinks, or imagines, that there is something sophisticated about believing the best of(?) those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it. Honestly: a truly meaningless quote. From a total cunt. Logged I know where you live

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 426







Posts: 426 Re: If you want a laugh « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:00:53 AM » "Socialists cry Power to the people, and raise the clenched fist as they say it. We all know what they really mean - power over people, power to the State." ~ Margaret Thatcher Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 426







Posts: 426 Re: If you want a laugh « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:13:23 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:46:34 AM Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:48:18 PM "There are too many people who imagine that there is something sophisticated about always believing the best of those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it." ~ Margaret Thatcher



The above quote is only worthwhile and true if you believe Thatcher was correct. I - LITERALLY- don't know anybody who thinks, or imagines, that there is something sophisticated about believing the best of(?) those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it. Honestly: a truly meaningless quote. From a total cunt.

The above quote is only worthwhile and true if you believe Thatcher was correct. I - LITERALLY- don't know anybody who thinks, or imagines, that there is something sophisticated about believing the best of(?) those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it. Honestly: a truly meaningless quote. From a total cunt.

Why the question mark? Don't you understand perfect grammar?



You clearly have never been to Boreme if you have never encountered these people



Allowing your old prejudices to show through there



Why the question mark? Don't you understand perfect grammar?You clearly have never been to Boreme if you have never encountered these peopleAllowing your old prejudices to show through there Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 700





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 700Pull your socks up Tel. Re: If you want a laugh « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:04:18 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:46:34 AM Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:48:18 PM "There are too many people who imagine that there is something sophisticated about always believing the best of those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it." ~ Margaret Thatcher



The above quote is only worthwhile and true if you believe Thatcher was correct. I - LITERALLY- don't know anybody who thinks, or imagines, that there is something sophisticated about believing the best of(?) those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it. Honestly: a truly meaningless quote. From a total cunt.

The above quote is only worthwhile and true if you believe Thatcher was correct. I - LITERALLY- don't know anybody who thinks, or imagines, that there is something sophisticated about believing the best of(?) those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it. Honestly: a truly meaningless quote. From a total cunt.

Literally?



It's a very apt quote, especially in light of the movement and the way they are portrayed as a force for good by much of the media and many intellectually light celebrities and sports people, it seems as though you've missed the gist of it. Literally?It's a very apt quote, especially in light of themovement and the way they are portrayed as a force for good by much of the media and many intellectually light celebrities and sports people, it seems as though you've missed the gist of it. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures