"There are too many people who imagine that there is something sophisticated about always believing the best of those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it." ~ Margaret Thatcher



The above quote is only worthwhile and true if you believe Thatcher was correct. I - LITERALLY- don't know anybody who thinks, or imagines, that there is something sophisticated about believing the best of(?) those who hate your country, and the worst of those who defend it. Honestly: a truly meaningless quote. From a total cunt.