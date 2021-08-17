plazmuh

Reply #51 on: August 17, 2021, 05:28:40 PM



Hi All

plazmuh

Reply #52 on: August 17, 2021, 07:44:59 PM



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/andraz-sporar-undergoing-medical-middlesbrough-21335408



Middlesbrough close to announcing the loan signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar. The Slovenian international is now completing a medical. Winger Toyosi Olusanya due for his medical on Wednesday ahead of move from non-league Billericay. Logged

headset

Reply #54 on: August 18, 2021, 04:04:24 AM
CHEERS PLAZ.... THE STRIKER IS AN INTERESTING ONE

plazmuh

Reply #55 on: August 18, 2021, 01:03:25 PM
https://www.footballinsider247.com/sources-middlesbrough-in-advanced-talks-to-sign-sporar/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1629208699



Must be something in it



Minge

Reply #56 on: August 18, 2021, 04:59:17 PM
He's waiting to see if his local pub team want him before committing to mfc

plazmuh

Reply #57 on: August 18, 2021, 05:59:01 PM
Boro Rumours

@BoroRumors_UTB

Aug 14

Rumours that Daniel Sturridge is the mystery European based striker who is 'very keen' to join Boro #borolive #mfc #UTB #smoggies #middlesbrough #Boro

plazmuh

Reply #59 on: August 18, 2021, 08:13:39 PM



The two clubs are close to agreeing a fee at the second time of asking after Boro's first bid was rejected.



#Boro | #UTB



John Theone

Reply #61 on: August 19, 2021, 12:09:31 AM

@Boropolis

· 1h

Police cars revolving light - Andra porar is set to sign for Middlesbrough on loan. The deal includes a mandatory buyout for 8.5m if the Slovenian scores 15 goals and Boro are promoted.



[@tvi24pt]



#Boro | #UTB | #SportingCP





He was in the WSU with his lady tonight - she is also 6 feet 9 tall He was in the WSU with his lady tonight - she is also 6 feet 9 tall Logged

headset

Reply #62 on: August 19, 2021, 10:27:50 AM



THE STRIKER MENTIONED IN THIS THREAD APPEARS TO BE ONE OF THEM... IT'S LOOKING LIKE TWO INCOMINGS IMMINENT...THE STRIKER MENTIONED IN THIS THREAD APPEARS TO BE ONE OF THEM... Logged

headset

Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 05:45:12 AM
WELL SPOTTED PLAZ ON THE MVB LINK......HE HAS JUST JOINED THE MIGHTY BORO

plazmuh

Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 08:49:19 PM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/boro-sign-toyosi-olusanya



Massive thanks to all the @BTFC

staff, players and supports, wishing you all the best in for the season and foreseeable futureBlue heart, on the other hand delighted to sign for @Boro

and cant wait to get started. #utb



https://twitter.com/i/status/1428789421382438913



