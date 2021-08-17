Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 21, 2021, 05:48:21 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tranfer rumours  (Read 3318 times)
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #50 on: August 17, 2021, 12:29:31 PM »
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/middlesbrough-closing-in-on-transfer-move-for-european-striker/?fbclid=IwAR0xCc0Fl01Zmr-OFjv43ZxFJ5Nz3SgqbPOSlrcs6vhRiLMlv1rrQT2Wf1I
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #51 on: August 17, 2021, 05:28:40 PM »
NTR..

Hi All
As work continues to bring Pepes Piri Piri to  Middlesbrough we are still hiring. 
Looking for positions for the following roles to be fulfilled. Some experience is necessary.
Training will be provided
Grill Chef
Burger Station
Front of House
Prepping
Cleaner
email CVs to pepes0170@hotmail.com
Please share.
Thanks
Pepes Piri Piri Middlesbrough
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #52 on: August 17, 2021, 07:44:59 PM »
Middlesbrough close to announcing the loan signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar. The Slovenian international is now completing a medical. Winger Toyosi Olusanya due for his medical on Wednesday ahead of move from non-league Billericay.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/andraz-sporar-undergoing-medical-middlesbrough-21335408
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #53 on: August 17, 2021, 09:22:39 PM »
NTR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiAKxSTC9Jw

 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: August 18, 2021, 04:04:24 AM »
CHEERS PLAZ.... THE STRIKER IS AN INTERESTING ONE
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #55 on: August 18, 2021, 01:03:25 PM »
https://www.footballinsider247.com/sources-middlesbrough-in-advanced-talks-to-sign-sporar/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1629208699

Must be something in it
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 675

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: August 18, 2021, 04:59:17 PM »
He's waiting to see if his local pub team want him before committing to mfc
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #57 on: August 18, 2021, 05:59:01 PM »
Boro Rumours
@BoroRumors_UTB
·
Aug 14
Rumours that Daniel Sturridge is the mystery European based striker who is 'very keen' to join Boro #borolive #mfc #UTB #smoggies #middlesbrough #Boro
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #58 on: August 18, 2021, 06:08:57 PM »
NTR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITp1-vmnnME

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #59 on: August 18, 2021, 08:13:39 PM »
Police cars revolving light - Middlesbrough are in advanced talks with SC Heerenveen for winger Mitchell van Bergen.

The two clubs are close to agreeing a fee at the second time of asking after Boro's first bid was rejected.

[@footyinsider247
]

#Boro | #UTB
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #60 on: August 18, 2021, 08:43:36 PM »
NTR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bntl11hKvW0

 :like:
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 444



View Profile
« Reply #61 on: August 19, 2021, 12:09:31 AM »
Quote from: plazmuh on August 16, 2021, 08:15:36 PM
Boropolis
@Boropolis
 · 1h
Police cars revolving light - Andra porar is set to sign for Middlesbrough on loan. The deal includes a mandatory buyout for 8.5m if the Slovenian scores 15 goals and Boro are promoted.

[@tvi24pt]

#Boro | #UTB | #SportingCP



He was in the WSU with his lady tonight - she is also 6 feet 9 tall
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: August 19, 2021, 10:27:50 AM »
IT'S LOOKING LIKE TWO INCOMINGS IMMINENT...

THE STRIKER MENTIONED IN THIS THREAD APPEARS TO BE ONE OF THEM...:mido:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #63 on: August 19, 2021, 12:31:22 PM »
NTR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JX-874oPtd0

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #64 on: August 19, 2021, 04:41:41 PM »
NTR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJJnxtW1rto

 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 05:45:12 AM »
WELL SPOTTED PLAZ ON THE MVB LINK......HE HAS JUST JOINED THE MIGHTY BORO :mido:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 379


View Profile WWW
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 08:49:19 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/boro-sign-toyosi-olusanya

Massive thanks to all the @BTFC
 staff, players and supports, wishing you all the best in for the season and foreseeable futureBlue heart, on the other hand delighted to sign for @Boro
 and cant wait to get started. #utb

https://twitter.com/i/status/1428789421382438913

 :like:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:51:40 PM by plazmuh » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 086


View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Today at 03:20:53 AM »
SEEMS
A KEEN ENOUGH LAD..

IT'S A BIG

STEP UP FOR HIM!.....

HOPE IT WORKS OUT FOR HIM AT MFC.:ponce:
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 