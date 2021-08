plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 375





Posts: 14 375 Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #51 on: August 17, 2021, 05:28:40 PM »



Hi All

As work continues to bring Pepes Piri Piri to Middlesbrough we are still hiring.

Looking for positions for the following roles to be fulfilled. Some experience is necessary.

Training will be provided

Grill Chef

Burger Station

Front of House

Prepping

Cleaner

email CVs to

Please share.

Thanks

Pepes Piri Piri Middlesbrough NTR..Hi AllAs work continues to bring Pepes Piri Piri to Middlesbrough we are still hiring.Looking for positions for the following roles to be fulfilled. Some experience is necessary.Training will be providedGrill ChefBurger StationFront of HousePreppingCleaneremail CVs to pepes0170@hotmail.com Please share.ThanksPepes Piri Piri Middlesbrough Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 375





Posts: 14 375 Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #52 on: August 17, 2021, 07:44:59 PM »



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/andraz-sporar-undergoing-medical-middlesbrough-21335408



Middlesbrough close to announcing the loan signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar. The Slovenian international is now completing a medical. Winger Toyosi Olusanya due for his medical on Wednesday ahead of move from non-league Billericay. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 065





Posts: 2 065 Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:04:24 AM » CHEERS PLAZ.... THE STRIKER IS AN INTERESTING ONE Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 375





Posts: 14 375 Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 01:03:25 PM » https://www.footballinsider247.com/sources-middlesbrough-in-advanced-talks-to-sign-sporar/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1629208699



Must be something in it



Must be something in it Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 674



Superstar





Posts: 10 674Superstar Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:59:17 PM » He's waiting to see if his local pub team want him before committing to mfc Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 375





Posts: 14 375 Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:59:01 PM » Boro Rumours

@BoroRumors_UTB

·

Aug 14

Rumours that Daniel Sturridge is the mystery European based striker who is 'very keen' to join Boro #borolive #mfc #UTB #smoggies #middlesbrough #Boro

Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 14 375





Posts: 14 375 Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:13:39 PM »



The two clubs are close to agreeing a fee at the second time of asking after Boro's first bid was rejected.



[@footyinsider247

]



#Boro | #UTB



Police cars revolving light - Middlesbrough are in advanced talks with SC Heerenveen for winger Mitchell van Bergen.The two clubs are close to agreeing a fee at the second time of asking after Boro's first bid was rejected.[@footyinsider247#Boro | #UTB Logged