Hi All

As work continues to bring Pepes Piri Piri to Middlesbrough we are still hiring.

Looking for positions for the following roles to be fulfilled. Some experience is necessary.

Training will be provided

Grill Chef

Burger Station

Front of House

Prepping

Cleaner

email CVs to

Please share.

Thanks

