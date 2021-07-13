Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tranfer rumours  (Read 2478 times)
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« on: July 13, 2021, 08:15:01 PM »
#Boro expect Martin Payeros work permit application to be granted, and are hopeful of signing the Argentinian midfielder before the Olympics start on July 22nd. #UTB


plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #1 on: July 14, 2021, 07:08:11 PM »
OFFICIAL: Boros 2021/22 away shirt. The green kit features @hummel1923
s iconic chevrons and a gold badge.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 922



« Reply #2 on: July 15, 2021, 11:08:38 AM »
We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse.

Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #3 on: July 21, 2021, 09:14:05 PM »
Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.

[@paulm_davis
]

#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small
headset
Posts: 1 951


« Reply #4 on: July 22, 2021, 06:13:44 AM »
Quote from: plazmuh on July 21, 2021, 09:14:05 PM
Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.

[@paulm_davis
]

#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small


YOUR NOT GETTING THESE OFF BORO LEGEND ARE U PLAZ......

HE SEEMS TO BE THE MAN WITH THE TRANSFER GUN IN HIS HAND THESE DAYS....

THINKS HES A PROPER BOYO THESE DAYS OVER ON FLY ME.....monkey
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #5 on: July 22, 2021, 04:00:41 PM »
No I run into them on my twitter feed..

 :like:
Mickgaz
Posts: 431


« Reply #6 on: July 22, 2021, 08:12:53 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1958854064281342/
Minge
Posts: 10 655

Superstar


« Reply #7 on: July 22, 2021, 08:38:31 PM »
Good news 👍🏻
Snoozy
Posts: 496


« Reply #8 on: July 22, 2021, 10:47:05 PM »
 
Quote from: Mickgaz on July 22, 2021, 08:12:53 PM
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1958854064281342/

Let him go. Im the replacement 
headset
Posts: 1 951


« Reply #9 on: July 23, 2021, 05:14:38 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on July 22, 2021, 08:12:53 PM
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1958854064281342/

YOU'LL AVE TO DROP A NAME IN.....I DONT HAVE FACEBOOK.....NOT MY THINK!!
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #10 on: July 23, 2021, 08:28:46 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1418522140903624713
headset
Posts: 1 951


« Reply #11 on: July 24, 2021, 06:18:55 AM »
Quote from: plazmuh on July 23, 2021, 08:28:46 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1418522140903624713


:like:  also scored last night!
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #12 on: July 26, 2021, 08:28:29 PM »
Sol Bamba on potentially signing for #Boro 🗣

"We're just waiting to see and taking one step at a time. The gaffer knows me; I know him. He knows I'll get as fit as I can, and I'll help him, and he knows I can do a job. But first and foremost, I have to feel right and get fit.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #13 on: July 26, 2021, 08:30:58 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/rotherham-view-matt-crooks-record-21125974
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 922



« Reply #14 on: July 26, 2021, 09:20:52 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on July 26, 2021, 08:30:58 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/rotherham-view-matt-crooks-record-21125974

Sounds good
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #15 on: July 27, 2021, 12:41:02 PM »
Its news of a Fantastic Club..

Not Tranfer related

Our Hospitals Charity
@OurHospCharity
·
14h
Huge thank you to @Boro
 and Neil Warnock who have donated over £5,000 from the clubs friendly at Bishop Auckland last week. This will make such a difference to @SouthTees
 patients #UTB #MakingTheDifference Clapping hands signClapping hands signSoccer ballHospitalRainbow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 922



« Reply #16 on: July 27, 2021, 12:56:29 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on July 27, 2021, 12:41:02 PM
Its news of a Fantastic Club..

Not Tranfer related

Our Hospitals Charity
@OurHospCharity
·
14h
Huge thank you to @Boro
 and Neil Warnock who have donated over £5,000 from the clubs friendly at Bishop Auckland last week. This will make such a difference to @SouthTees
 patients #UTB #MakingTheDifference Clapping hands signClapping hands signSoccer ballHospitalRainbow



 :like: :like:
headset
Posts: 1 951


« Reply #17 on: July 27, 2021, 04:47:13 PM »
WING GONE....STILL NO OFFICIAL NEWS ON THE ARGIE LAD YET.....
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #18 on: July 29, 2021, 07:43:42 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-58017331

Not Tranfer Related..

 :like:
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #19 on: July 31, 2021, 07:38:15 PM »
OurMFC
@OurMFC
·
4h
According to @GazetteBoro
, #Boro are hoping to make significant progress on singing a striker this week. The striker they have now turned their attention to has been playing in Europe and would shock supporters if they managed to pull it off! Eyes
headset
Posts: 1 951


« Reply #20 on: August 01, 2021, 04:26:54 AM »
ANY NAMES IN THE RECKONING THAT YOU KNOW OFF PLAZ?
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #21 on: August 01, 2021, 03:52:19 PM »
Boropolis
@Boropolis
·
1h
Fulham are now trying to re-negotiate the transfer of Rodrigo Muniz after finding out the original deal Middlesbrough agreed with Flamengo.

[@venecasagrande
]

#Boro | #UTB | #FFC
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #22 on: August 01, 2021, 04:32:34 PM »
https://www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk/sport/football/middlesbrough-fc/neil-warnock-confirms-rodrigo-muniz-transfer-blow-as-middlesbrough-eye-other-south-america-targets-3330014?fbclid=IwAR29hjz_2TgWpzCmprxzMteVjoMJHXbXYAEmmABTsorXSzmkWjv5zTJ6ZJ8

 :unlike:
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 482



« Reply #23 on: August 02, 2021, 10:22:02 AM »
Daniel Sturridge anyone?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 922



« Reply #24 on: August 02, 2021, 10:57:24 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on August 02, 2021, 10:22:02 AM
Daniel Sturridge anyone?

I always thought he was a class player but with a serious aversion to 'team' and hard work
Mickgaz
Posts: 431


« Reply #25 on: August 02, 2021, 05:15:41 PM »
Besiktas agree 2.5 million fee for Akpom
Mickgaz
Posts: 431


« Reply #26 on: August 02, 2021, 05:17:24 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on August 02, 2021, 05:15:41 PM
Besiktas agree 2.5 million fee for Akpom
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1967050746795007/
Robbso
Posts: 15 169


« Reply #27 on: August 02, 2021, 06:39:35 PM »
That was a ridiculous signing, I think weve got Norwichs head of recruitment at the club, cant be worse than what weve got.
Mickgaz
Posts: 431


« Reply #28 on: August 02, 2021, 07:07:41 PM »
Apparently this is the striker we are after
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1967328446767237/
Robbso
Posts: 15 169


« Reply #29 on: August 02, 2021, 07:15:11 PM »
It just goes to Facebook 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 836


Bugger.


« Reply #30 on: August 02, 2021, 07:26:54 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on August 02, 2021, 07:15:11 PM
It just goes to Facebook 

Links me to a story about Aaron Boupendza. Never heard 9f him, but seems to have a decent scoring record.
Robbso
Posts: 15 169


« Reply #31 on: August 02, 2021, 07:33:06 PM »
Never heard of either.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 922



« Reply #32 on: August 02, 2021, 08:42:03 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on August 02, 2021, 07:33:06 PM
Never heard of either.

TBH Id never heard of half the fucking England squad before the Euros
Robbso
Posts: 15 169


« Reply #33 on: August 02, 2021, 08:46:29 PM »
Excusable, youre an accountant  monkey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 922



« Reply #34 on: August 02, 2021, 08:49:12 PM »
Is McIlmoyle still getting a game?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 836


Bugger.


« Reply #35 on: August 02, 2021, 08:49:43 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 02, 2021, 08:42:03 PM
Quote from: Robbso on August 02, 2021, 07:33:06 PM
Never heard of either.

TBH Id never heard of half the fucking England squad before the Euros

You'd never head of Little Benny Sandwiches before the Euros? Best best front back we've ever produced.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 922



« Reply #36 on: August 02, 2021, 09:37:41 PM »
Little Franny Bendburglar on the bench
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #37 on: August 05, 2021, 03:12:31 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15597088/middlesbrough-argentinian-olympic-martin-payero-transfer/
headset
Posts: 1 951


« Reply #38 on: August 05, 2021, 03:16:21 PM »
:like: YEAH JUST SEEN LETS HOPE HE IS A PLAYER AND NOT A FLOP
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #39 on: August 06, 2021, 05:49:20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFBSlrpUbU8&list=RDCMUCdXWsJhkXzx5hFJGcxjy_5Q&start_radio=1

 :like:
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #40 on: August 06, 2021, 05:56:29 PM »
According to footyinsider247, #Boro have agreed to sign Luke Daniels on a free-transfer! The former #Brentford goalkeeper left this summer and Warnock sees him as a number two to Joe Lumley 🧤✍️
headset
Posts: 1 951


« Reply #41 on: August 07, 2021, 08:43:42 AM »
WE DO NEED A BACKUP KEEPER......SO I WOULD TAKE HIM....:like:
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:23:11 PM »
https://www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk/sport/football/middlesbrough-fc/middlesbrough-confirm-signing-of-ex-leeds-united-and-cardiff-city-ace-sol-bamba-3341049
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:39:47 PM »
OurMFC
@OurMFC
·
4h
Neil Warnock on Payero & tomorrows squad 🗣

"Martin will play on Wednesday so that will be good. He was surprised at the physicality on Sunday but he enjoyed it, and he's looking forward to playing his first game.

[via @Boro
]
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:07:15 PM »
We're delighted to announce that @Sol14Bamba
 has officially joined the #Boro! Raising hands #UTB
plazmuh
Posts: 14 357


« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:09:11 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1425008491085848587

https://twitter.com/i/status/1424387565222760454

 :like:
headset
Posts: 1 951


« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:52:33 AM »
NICE ONE PLAZ.....

2 GOOD VIDS.....

THE BORO IN FULL VOICE.....:mido:
