#Boro expect Martin Payeros work permit application to be granted, and are hopeful of signing the Argentinian midfielder before the Olympics start on July 22nd. #UTB Logged

s iconic chevrons and a gold badge.



OFFICIAL: Boros 2021/22 away shirt. The green kit features @hummel1923s iconic chevrons and a gold badge. Logged

Posts: 16 919 Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #2 on: July 15, 2021, 11:08:38 AM » We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse.



Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe. Logged

[@paulm_davis

]



#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC



https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.[@paulm_davis#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC Logged

[@paulm_davis

]



#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC



https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small

Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.[@paulm_davis#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC



YOUR NOT GETTING THESE OFF BORO LEGEND ARE U PLAZ......



HE SEEMS TO BE THE MAN WITH THE TRANSFER GUN IN HIS HAND THESE DAYS....



THINKS HES A PROPER BOYO THESE DAYS OVER ON FLY ME..... YOUR NOT GETTING THESE OFF BORO LEGEND ARE U PLAZ......HE SEEMS TO BE THE MAN WITH THE TRANSFER GUN IN HIS HAND THESE DAYS....THINKS HES A PROPER BOYO THESE DAYS OVER ON FLY ME..... Logged

No I run into them on my twitter feed.. Logged

"We're just waiting to see and taking one step at a time. The gaffer knows me; I know him. He knows I'll get as fit as I can, and I'll help him, and he knows I can do a job. But first and foremost, I have to feel right and get fit.



Sol Bamba on potentially signing for #Boro 🗣"We're just waiting to see and taking one step at a time. The gaffer knows me; I know him. He knows I'll get as fit as I can, and I'll help him, and he knows I can do a job. But first and foremost, I have to feel right and get fit. Logged

Not Tranfer related



Our Hospitals Charity

@OurHospCharity

·

14h

Huge thank you to @Boro

and Neil Warnock who have donated over £5,000 from the clubs friendly at Bishop Auckland last week. This will make such a difference to @SouthTees

patients #UTB #MakingTheDifference Clapping hands signClapping hands signSoccer ballHospitalRainbow



Logged

@OurMFC

·

4h

According to @GazetteBoro

, #Boro are hoping to make significant progress on singing a striker this week. The striker they have now turned their attention to has been playing in Europe and would shock supporters if they managed to pull it off! Eyes Logged

@Boropolis

·

1h

Fulham are now trying to re-negotiate the transfer of Rodrigo Muniz after finding out the original deal Middlesbrough agreed with Flamengo.



[@venecasagrande

]



#Boro | #UTB | #FFC Logged

https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1967328446767237/ Apparently this is the striker we are after « Last Edit: August 02, 2021, 07:09:18 PM by Mickgaz » Logged

According to footyinsider247, #Boro have agreed to sign Luke Daniels on a free-transfer! The former #Brentford goalkeeper left this summer and Warnock sees him as a number two to Joe Lumley 🧤✍️ Logged

@OurMFC

·

4h

Neil Warnock on Payero & tomorrows squad 🗣



"Martin will play on Wednesday so that will be good. He was surprised at the physicality on Sunday but he enjoyed it, and he's looking forward to playing his first game.



[via @Boro

] Logged