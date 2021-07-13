Welcome,
August 01, 2021, 07:20:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tranfer rumours
Author
Topic: Tranfer rumours (Read 1595 times)
plazmuh
Tranfer rumours
«
on:
July 13, 2021, 08:15:01 PM
#Boro expect Martin Payeros work permit application to be granted, and are hopeful of signing the Argentinian midfielder before the Olympics start on July 22nd. #UTB
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #1 on:
July 14, 2021, 07:08:11 PM
OFFICIAL: Boros 2021/22 away shirt. The green kit features @hummel1923
s iconic chevrons and a gold badge.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #2 on:
July 15, 2021, 11:08:38 AM
We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse.
Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe.
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #3 on:
July 21, 2021, 09:14:05 PM
Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.
[@paulm_davis
]
#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small
headset
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #4 on:
July 22, 2021, 06:13:44 AM
Quote from: plazmuh on July 21, 2021, 09:14:05 PM
Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.
[@paulm_davis
]
#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small
YOUR NOT GETTING THESE OFF BORO LEGEND ARE U PLAZ......
HE SEEMS TO BE THE MAN WITH THE TRANSFER GUN IN HIS HAND THESE DAYS....
THINKS HES A PROPER BOYO THESE DAYS OVER ON FLY ME.....
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #5 on:
July 22, 2021, 04:00:41 PM
No I run into them on my twitter feed..
Mickgaz
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #6 on:
July 22, 2021, 08:12:53 PM
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1958854064281342/
Minge
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #7 on:
July 22, 2021, 08:38:31 PM
Good news 👍🏻
Snoozy
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #8 on:
July 22, 2021, 10:47:05 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on July 22, 2021, 08:12:53 PM
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1958854064281342/
Let him go. Im the replacement
headset
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #9 on:
July 23, 2021, 05:14:38 AM
Quote from: Mickgaz on July 22, 2021, 08:12:53 PM
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1958854064281342/
YOU'LL AVE TO DROP A NAME IN.....I DONT HAVE FACEBOOK.....NOT MY THINK!!
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #10 on:
July 23, 2021, 08:28:46 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1418522140903624713
headset
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #11 on:
July 24, 2021, 06:18:55 AM
Quote from: plazmuh on July 23, 2021, 08:28:46 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1418522140903624713
also scored last night!
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #12 on:
July 26, 2021, 08:28:29 PM
Sol Bamba on potentially signing for #Boro 🗣
"We're just waiting to see and taking one step at a time. The gaffer knows me; I know him. He knows I'll get as fit as I can, and I'll help him, and he knows I can do a job. But first and foremost, I have to feel right and get fit.
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #13 on:
July 26, 2021, 08:30:58 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/rotherham-view-matt-crooks-record-21125974
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #14 on:
July 26, 2021, 09:20:52 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on July 26, 2021, 08:30:58 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/rotherham-view-matt-crooks-record-21125974
Sounds good
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #15 on:
July 27, 2021, 12:41:02 PM
Its news of a Fantastic Club..
Not Tranfer related
Our Hospitals Charity
@OurHospCharity
·
14h
Huge thank you to @Boro
and Neil Warnock who have donated over £5,000 from the clubs friendly at Bishop Auckland last week. This will make such a difference to @SouthTees
patients #UTB #MakingTheDifference Clapping hands signClapping hands signSoccer ballHospitalRainbow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #16 on:
July 27, 2021, 12:56:29 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on July 27, 2021, 12:41:02 PM
Its news of a Fantastic Club..
Not Tranfer related
Our Hospitals Charity
@OurHospCharity
·
14h
Huge thank you to @Boro
and Neil Warnock who have donated over £5,000 from the clubs friendly at Bishop Auckland last week. This will make such a difference to @SouthTees
patients #UTB #MakingTheDifference Clapping hands signClapping hands signSoccer ballHospitalRainbow
headset
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #17 on:
July 27, 2021, 04:47:13 PM
WING GONE....STILL NO OFFICIAL NEWS ON THE ARGIE LAD YET.....
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #18 on:
July 29, 2021, 07:43:42 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-58017331
Not Tranfer Related..
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:15 PM »
OurMFC
@OurMFC
·
4h
According to @GazetteBoro
, #Boro are hoping to make significant progress on singing a striker this week. The striker they have now turned their attention to has been playing in Europe and would shock supporters if they managed to pull it off! Eyes
headset
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:26:54 AM »
ANY NAMES IN THE RECKONING THAT YOU KNOW OFF PLAZ?
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
Today at 03:52:19 PM
Boropolis
@Boropolis
·
1h
Fulham are now trying to re-negotiate the transfer of Rodrigo Muniz after finding out the original deal Middlesbrough agreed with Flamengo.
[@venecasagrande
]
#Boro | #UTB | #FFC
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 04:32:34 PM »
https://www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk/sport/football/middlesbrough-fc/neil-warnock-confirms-rodrigo-muniz-transfer-blow-as-middlesbrough-eye-other-south-america-targets-3330014?fbclid=IwAR29hjz_2TgWpzCmprxzMteVjoMJHXbXYAEmmABTsorXSzmkWjv5zTJ6ZJ8
