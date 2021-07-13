Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tranfer rumours  (Read 1451 times)
plazmuh
Posts: 14 343


« on: July 13, 2021, 08:15:01 PM »
#Boro expect Martin Payeros work permit application to be granted, and are hopeful of signing the Argentinian midfielder before the Olympics start on July 22nd. #UTB


plazmuh
Posts: 14 343


« Reply #1 on: July 14, 2021, 07:08:11 PM »
OFFICIAL: Boros 2021/22 away shirt. The green kit features @hummel1923
s iconic chevrons and a gold badge.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 894



« Reply #2 on: July 15, 2021, 11:08:38 AM »
We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse.

Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 343


« Reply #3 on: July 21, 2021, 09:14:05 PM »
Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.

[@paulm_davis
]

#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small
headset
Posts: 1 814


« Reply #4 on: July 22, 2021, 06:13:44 AM »
YOUR NOT GETTING THESE OFF BORO LEGEND ARE U PLAZ......

HE SEEMS TO BE THE MAN WITH THE TRANSFER GUN IN HIS HAND THESE DAYS....

THINKS HES A PROPER BOYO THESE DAYS OVER ON FLY ME.....monkey
plazmuh
Posts: 14 343


« Reply #5 on: July 22, 2021, 04:00:41 PM »
No I run into them on my twitter feed..

 :like:
Mickgaz
Posts: 425


« Reply #6 on: July 22, 2021, 08:12:53 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1958854064281342/
Minge
Posts: 10 652

Superstar


« Reply #7 on: July 22, 2021, 08:38:31 PM »
Good news 👍🏻
Snoozy
Posts: 493


« Reply #8 on: July 22, 2021, 10:47:05 PM »
 
Let him go. Im the replacement 
headset
Posts: 1 814


« Reply #9 on: July 23, 2021, 05:14:38 AM »
YOU'LL AVE TO DROP A NAME IN.....I DONT HAVE FACEBOOK.....NOT MY THINK!!
plazmuh
Posts: 14 343


« Reply #10 on: July 23, 2021, 08:28:46 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1418522140903624713
headset
Posts: 1 814


« Reply #11 on: July 24, 2021, 06:18:55 AM »
:like:  also scored last night!
plazmuh
Posts: 14 343


« Reply #12 on: July 26, 2021, 08:28:29 PM »
Sol Bamba on potentially signing for #Boro 🗣

"We're just waiting to see and taking one step at a time. The gaffer knows me; I know him. He knows I'll get as fit as I can, and I'll help him, and he knows I can do a job. But first and foremost, I have to feel right and get fit.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 343


« Reply #13 on: July 26, 2021, 08:30:58 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/rotherham-view-matt-crooks-record-21125974
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 894



« Reply #14 on: July 26, 2021, 09:20:52 PM »
Sounds good
plazmuh
Posts: 14 343


« Reply #15 on: July 27, 2021, 12:41:02 PM »
Its news of a Fantastic Club..

Not Tranfer related

Our Hospitals Charity
@OurHospCharity
·
14h
Huge thank you to @Boro
 and Neil Warnock who have donated over £5,000 from the clubs friendly at Bishop Auckland last week. This will make such a difference to @SouthTees
 patients #UTB #MakingTheDifference Clapping hands signClapping hands signSoccer ballHospitalRainbow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 894



« Reply #16 on: July 27, 2021, 12:56:29 PM »
 :like: :like:
headset
Posts: 1 814


« Reply #17 on: July 27, 2021, 04:47:13 PM »
WING GONE....STILL NO OFFICIAL NEWS ON THE ARGIE LAD YET.....
plazmuh
Posts: 14 343


« Reply #18 on: July 29, 2021, 07:43:42 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tees-58017331

Not Tranfer Related..

 :like:
plazmuh
Posts: 14 343


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:38:15 PM »
OurMFC
@OurMFC
·
4h
According to @GazetteBoro
, #Boro are hoping to make significant progress on singing a striker this week. The striker they have now turned their attention to has been playing in Europe and would shock supporters if they managed to pull it off! Eyes
