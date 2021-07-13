plazmuh

Tranfer rumours





#Boro expect Martin Payeros work permit application to be granted, and are hopeful of signing the Argentinian midfielder before the Olympics start on July 22nd. #UTB Logged

plazmuh

Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #1 on: July 14, 2021, 07:08:11 PM »

s iconic chevrons and a gold badge.



OFFICIAL: Boros 2021/22 away shirt. The green kit features @hummel1923s iconic chevrons and a gold badge. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 888 Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #2 on: July 15, 2021, 11:08:38 AM » We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse.



Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe. Logged

plazmuh

Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #3 on: July 21, 2021, 09:14:05 PM »



[@paulm_davis

]



#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC



https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.[@paulm_davis#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC Logged

headset

plazmuh

Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #5 on: July 22, 2021, 04:00:41 PM »



No I run into them on my twitter feed.. Logged

plazmuh

Re: Tranfer rumours « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:28:29 PM »



"We're just waiting to see and taking one step at a time. The gaffer knows me; I know him. He knows I'll get as fit as I can, and I'll help him, and he knows I can do a job. But first and foremost, I have to feel right and get fit.



Sol Bamba on potentially signing for #Boro 🗣"We're just waiting to see and taking one step at a time. The gaffer knows me; I know him. He knows I'll get as fit as I can, and I'll help him, and he knows I can do a job. But first and foremost, I have to feel right and get fit. Logged