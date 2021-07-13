Welcome,
July 27, 2021, 02:35:11 PM
Tranfer rumours
Author
Topic: Tranfer rumours (Read 1034 times)
plazmuh
Tranfer rumours
July 13, 2021, 08:15:01 PM »
#Boro expect Martin Payeros work permit application to be granted, and are hopeful of signing the Argentinian midfielder before the Olympics start on July 22nd. #UTB
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
July 14, 2021, 07:08:11 PM »
OFFICIAL: Boros 2021/22 away shirt. The green kit features @hummel1923
s iconic chevrons and a gold badge.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Tranfer rumours
July 15, 2021, 11:08:38 AM »
We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse.
Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe.
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
July 21, 2021, 09:14:05 PM »
Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small
headset
Re: Tranfer rumours
July 22, 2021, 06:13:44 AM »
Quote from: plazmuh on July 21, 2021, 09:14:05 PM
Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small
YOUR NOT GETTING THESE OFF BORO LEGEND ARE U PLAZ......
HE SEEMS TO BE THE MAN WITH THE TRANSFER GUN IN HIS HAND THESE DAYS....
THINKS HES A PROPER BOYO THESE DAYS OVER ON FLY ME.....
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
July 22, 2021, 04:00:41 PM »
No I run into them on my twitter feed..
Mickgaz
Re: Tranfer rumours
July 22, 2021, 08:12:53 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1958854064281342/
Minge
Re: Tranfer rumours
July 22, 2021, 08:38:31 PM »
Good news 👍🏻
Snoozy
Re: Tranfer rumours
July 22, 2021, 10:47:05 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on July 22, 2021, 08:12:53 PM
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1958854064281342/
Let him go. Im the replacement
headset
Re: Tranfer rumours
July 23, 2021, 05:14:38 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on July 22, 2021, 08:12:53 PM
https://www.facebook.com/754532494713511/posts/1958854064281342/
YOU'LL AVE TO DROP A NAME IN.....I DONT HAVE FACEBOOK.....NOT MY THINK!!
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
July 23, 2021, 08:28:46 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1418522140903624713
headset
Re: Tranfer rumours
July 24, 2021, 06:18:55 AM »
Quote from: plazmuh on July 23, 2021, 08:28:46 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1418522140903624713
also scored last night!
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
Yesterday
at 08:28:29 PM »
Sol Bamba on potentially signing for #Boro 🗣
"We're just waiting to see and taking one step at a time. The gaffer knows me; I know him. He knows I'll get as fit as I can, and I'll help him, and he knows I can do a job. But first and foremost, I have to feel right and get fit.
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
Yesterday
at 08:30:58 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/rotherham-view-matt-crooks-record-21125974
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Tranfer rumours
Yesterday
at 09:20:52 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Yesterday
at 08:30:58 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/rotherham-view-matt-crooks-record-21125974
Sounds good
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
Today
at 12:41:02 PM »
Its news of a Fantastic Club..
Not Tranfer related
Our Hospitals Charity
@OurHospCharity
·
14h
Huge thank you to @Boro
and Neil Warnock who have donated over £5,000 from the clubs friendly at Bishop Auckland last week. This will make such a difference to @SouthTees
patients #UTB #MakingTheDifference Clapping hands signClapping hands signSoccer ballHospitalRainbow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Tranfer rumours
Today
at 12:56:29 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Today
at 12:41:02 PM
Its news of a Fantastic Club..
Not Tranfer related
Our Hospitals Charity
@OurHospCharity
·
14h
Huge thank you to @Boro
and Neil Warnock who have donated over £5,000 from the clubs friendly at Bishop Auckland last week. This will make such a difference to @SouthTees
patients #UTB #MakingTheDifference Clapping hands signClapping hands signSoccer ballHospitalRainbow
