#Boro expect Martin Payeros work permit application to be granted, and are hopeful of signing the Argentinian midfielder before the Olympics start on July 22nd. #UTB

OFFICIAL: Boros 2021/22 away shirt. The green kit features @hummel1923s iconic chevrons and a gold badge.

We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse. Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe.

Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.[@paulm_davis#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC