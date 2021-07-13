Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 22, 2021, 08:16:38 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tranfer rumours
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Tranfer rumours (Read 490 times)
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 329
Tranfer rumours
«
on:
July 13, 2021, 08:15:01 PM »
#Boro expect Martin Payeros work permit application to be granted, and are hopeful of signing the Argentinian midfielder before the Olympics start on July 22nd. #UTB
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 329
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #1 on:
July 14, 2021, 07:08:11 PM »
OFFICIAL: Boros 2021/22 away shirt. The green kit features @hummel1923
s iconic chevrons and a gold badge.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 876
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #2 on:
July 15, 2021, 11:08:38 AM »
We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse.
Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe.
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 329
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:05 PM »
Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.
[@paulm_davis
]
#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 709
Re: Tranfer rumours
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:13:44 AM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Yesterday
at 09:14:05 PM
Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.
[@paulm_davis
]
#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small
YOUR NOT GETTING THESE OFF BORO LEGEND ARE U PLAZ......
HE SEEMS TO BE THE MAN WITH THE TRANSFER GUN IN HIS HAND THESE DAYS....
THINKS HES A PROPER BOYO THESE DAYS OVER ON FLY ME.....
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...