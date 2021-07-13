Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 21, 2021, 11:44:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tranfer rumours  (Read 446 times)
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 329


View Profile WWW
« on: July 13, 2021, 08:15:01 PM »
#Boro expect Martin Payeros work permit application to be granted, and are hopeful of signing the Argentinian midfielder before the Olympics start on July 22nd. #UTB


Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 329


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: July 14, 2021, 07:08:11 PM »
OFFICIAL: Boros 2021/22 away shirt. The green kit features @hummel1923
s iconic chevrons and a gold badge.

Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 876



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 15, 2021, 11:08:38 AM »
We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse.

Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe.
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 329


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:14:05 PM »
Middlesbrough will pay around £1.1m for Matt Crooks. Thus, after an original bid of £750,000, with a further £500,000 in potential add-ons was rejected.

[@paulm_davis
]

#Boro | #UTB | #RUFC

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E62GZ93XEAMDIrQ?format=jpg&name=small
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 