We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse.



Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe.