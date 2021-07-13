Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 15, 2021, 02:50:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tranfer rumours  (Read 270 times)
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 327


View Profile WWW
« on: July 13, 2021, 08:15:01 PM »
#Boro expect Martin Payeros work permit application to be granted, and are hopeful of signing the Argentinian midfielder before the Olympics start on July 22nd. #UTB


Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 327


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:08:11 PM »
OFFICIAL: Boros 2021/22 away shirt. The green kit features @hummel1923
s iconic chevrons and a gold badge.

Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 870



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:08:38 AM »
We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse.

Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 