July 15, 2021, 02:50:24 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tranfer rumours
Author
Topic: Tranfer rumours
plazmuh
Tranfer rumours
#Boro expect Martin Payeros work permit application to be granted, and are hopeful of signing the Argentinian midfielder before the Olympics start on July 22nd. #UTB
plazmuh
Re: Tranfer rumours
OFFICIAL: Boros 2021/22 away shirt. The green kit features @hummel1923
s iconic chevrons and a gold badge.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Tranfer rumours
We all like a South American. Dickie dancing entertainment. Gads! Remember Juninho when he was having a day out? Emerson ripping a hole in Sunderland's net, oppostion likely lads bouncing off his fat arse.
Branco could back-heel the ball further than I could kick it when I was 20. Some good memories there to park in your pipe.
