Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 935





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 935JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT MINGS !!! « on: July 13, 2021, 07:06:06 PM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57778668.amp DIDN'T PLAY MUCH SO JUST SO YOU DON'T FORGET ABOUT HIM !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 722





Posts: 1 722 Re: MINGS !!! « Reply #1 on: July 13, 2021, 08:11:29 PM »







A little bit of virtue signalling goes a long way. Logged

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 441





Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 441Not big and not clever Re: MINGS !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:20:45 PM » He's obviously racist towards Asian women. Logged CoB scum

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 935





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 935JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: MINGS !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:58:54 PM » HE'S NO SHRINKING VIOLET !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 046





Posts: 5 046 Re: MINGS !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:16:51 PM » Better if he kept to what hes good at. Hoofing the ball into row Z. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 456







Posts: 4 456 Re: MINGS !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:41:30 PM » He made a great point. Love all these politicians saying footballers should refrain from talking politics but the politicians are all over pretending to be football fans for 2 weeks Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 059





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 059Fred West ruined my wife Re: MINGS !!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:40:37 PM » He'll likely take a great penalty given his geneaolgy. Logged