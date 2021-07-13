Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: MINGS !!!  (Read 257 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 935


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: July 13, 2021, 07:06:06 PM »
DIDN'T PLAY MUCH SO JUST SO YOU DON'T FORGET ABOUT HIM !!!

  https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57778668.amp      oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 722


« Reply #1 on: July 13, 2021, 08:11:29 PM »
A little bit of virtue signalling goes a long way.



:unlike:
John Theone
Posts: 428



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:18:56 PM »
He does like.......

 :nige:
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 441


Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:20:45 PM »
He's obviously racist towards Asian women.
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 935


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:58:54 PM »
HE'S NO SHRINKING VIOLET !!!   
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 046


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:16:51 PM »
Better if he kept to what hes good at. Hoofing the ball into row Z.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 456



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:41:30 PM »
He made a great point. Love all these politicians saying footballers should refrain from talking politics but the politicians are all over pretending to be football fans for 2 weeks
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 059


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:40:37 PM »
He'll likely take a great penalty given his geneaolgy.  :wanker:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 046


« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:35:36 PM »
Mings has done more harm than good. His ill judged outburst has resulted in a tirade of racial abuse aimed at Priti Patel.
