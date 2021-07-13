Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 15, 2021, 02:50:11 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MINGS !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: MINGS !!! (Read 256 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 935
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MINGS !!!
«
on:
July 13, 2021, 07:06:06 PM »
DIDN'T PLAY MUCH SO JUST SO YOU DON'T FORGET ABOUT HIM !!!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57778668.amp
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 722
Re: MINGS !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
July 13, 2021, 08:11:29 PM »
A little bit of virtue signalling goes a long way.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 428
Re: MINGS !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:18:56 PM »
He does like.......
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 441
Not big and not clever
Re: MINGS !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:20:45 PM »
He's obviously racist towards Asian women.
Logged
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 935
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MINGS !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:58:54 PM »
HE'S NO SHRINKING VIOLET !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 046
Re: MINGS !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:16:51 PM »
Better if he kept to what hes good at. Hoofing the ball into row Z.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 456
Re: MINGS !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:41:30 PM »
He made a great point. Love all these politicians saying footballers should refrain from talking politics but the politicians are all over pretending to be football fans for 2 weeks
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 059
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: MINGS !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:40:37 PM »
He'll likely take a great penalty given his geneaolgy.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 046
Re: MINGS !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:35:36 PM »
Mings has done more harm than good. His ill judged outburst has resulted in a tirade of racial abuse aimed at Priti Patel.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...