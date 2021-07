PoliteDwarf

If twitter, etc, can't or refuse to moderate their content properly then everyone who is bothered about such things should stop using them. I assume someone somewhere makes money from twitter so hit them in the pocket. People using twitter to complain about twitter content is just daft.



Maybe there's a market for a similar service which requires authenticated ID to contribute and Ts&C's that you agree your details can be shared with the law folk.