July 13, 2021, 07:09:52 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
So it was those Marxist twitter bots..
Author
Topic: So it was those Marxist twitter bots.. (Read 42 times)
Archie Stevens
So it was those Marxist twitter bots..
Today
at 05:53:59 PM »
And not homegrown daft cunts giving it the big race-o on Twitter.
It's good to see ketamine use is still going strong in Boro forum land eh.
