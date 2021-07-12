|
Mister Mann
All this racist stuff is nothing more than a diversion to keep the flak from Southgate. Rio Ferdinand called it when he says Southgate froze,and was incapable of turning the game around.
Not really. It was the 3 players that froze taking the penalties.
Mister Mann
Penalties are a lottery. Even the greatest of players can miss a penalty. After all thecItalians failed with two. The game was lost because Southgate did not know how to change the game. He failed.
Penalties are not a lottery, never have been. The team that keeps its nerve wins. Three of our players took shocking penalties, which negated Pickford's heroics. After Pickford's first save I honestly expected us to go on and win. Not to be. What's the solution then? Penalties being an integral part of the game, an excellent penalty coach is required. Step forward John Hickton.
