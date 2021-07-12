Bill Buxton

Southgate « on: July 12, 2021, 12:41:27 PM » Why could he not see during the second half that the game was slipping away from England. Italy were pinning us down in our own half,and a one goal lead was far too perilous. The same thing happened in 2018 against Croatia. Mancini took decisive action after they conceded, and totally changed the shape of his team.Southgate either stubbornly decided to keep things as they were or simply didn't know what to do. Last night was a huge opportunity missed and England failed to grasp it.Did he not watch the Spain V Italy match?Spain opened Italy up on numerous occasions and squandered really good chances. It's obviously not in Southgate's nature to be decisive or adventurous . England will win nothing under him. No doubt his sanctification in the media will see him continue as manager.

Re: Southgate « Reply #1 on: July 12, 2021, 12:44:01 PM » MAYBE BECAUSE HE'S NOT THAT GOOD A MANAGER !!!

Re: Southgate « Reply #2 on: July 12, 2021, 12:50:56 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 12, 2021, 12:44:01 PM

MAYBE BECAUSE HE'S NOT THAT GOOD A MANAGER !!!



I'm afraid you are right. In my book he isn't a wily tactician. He may be good at man management and dancing to the new woke tune required by the F.A. ,but I don't think he could change a game.

Re: Southgate « Reply #3 on: July 12, 2021, 06:49:31 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on July 12, 2021, 12:41:27 PM Why could he not see during the second half that the game was slipping away from England. Italy were pinning us down in our own half,and a one goal lead was far too perilous. The same thing happened in 2018 against Croatia. Mancini took decisive action after they conceded, and totally changed the shape of his team.Southgate either stubbornly decided to keep things as they were or simply didn't know what to do. Last night was a huge opportunity missed and England failed to grasp it.Did he not watch the Spain V Italy match?Spain opened Italy up on numerous occasions and squandered really good chances. It's obviously not in Southgate's nature to be decisive or adventurous . England will win nothing under him. No doubt his sanctification in the media will see him continue as manager.



He has learned nothing since he did the same at Boro



Nothing is coming home under him



Can't stand the man



He has learned nothing since he did the same at Boro

Nothing is coming home under him

Can't stand the man

Re: Southgate « Reply #4 on: July 12, 2021, 10:35:13 PM »



I'm pretty confident that Southgate will have England competing at the business end of tournaments for the next 6 years and I've never ever had that feeling about an England team before.



He got a few things wrong last night but ultimately I just think England were a bit short and there wasn't a great deal he could have done about it. Players are often viewed more favourably when they are not on the pitch. Everyone championing Grealish but in reality does he give you that much, wins a lot of fouls but his productivity stats aren't great? For me Southgate is a far better manager than most who have had the job. He has steered us to semi and a final in the last two major tournaments which nobody has got near since Alf Ramsay. He can still improve tactically, but overall he has us playing to a shape, with an identity and the players obviously love him. Results are pretty good to

I'm pretty confident that Southgate will have England competing at the business end of tournaments for the next 6 years and I've never ever had that feeling about an England team before.

That said we were pretty shit last night

Re: Southgate « Reply #5 on: July 12, 2021, 10:58:34 PM » Results are barely adequate (apart from Ukraine)



We couldn't even beat the sweaties FFS!



He has one area of expertise and that is defence - its all he knows and he leans heavily on it which is why we scramble along winning 1-0 if we're lucky



He was comprehensively out manoeuvred by Mancini last night



Worst thing is he doesn't learn from his mistakes - he was doing exactly this back in 2008 when he got us relegated and booted out of the FAC by Cardiff



I'm sure he'll continue to do the same for the next 6 years but he'll stay in a job because his yes man approach suits the FA.



Personally I hope he fails miserably at the World Cup Logged

Re: Southgate « Reply #6 on: July 13, 2021, 02:43:32 PM » You know what you will get with Southgate. Ultra caution and total emphasis on defense, and not conceding. He wants to win every game one nil. Flair, and imaginative football plus tactical nous are foreign to his nature. Ive now had a few more days to reflect on Sunday and I feel even more pissed off than after the penalties. We will never have a better chance of winning a major trophy. He blew it.

Infant Herpes





Re: Southgate « Reply #7 on: July 13, 2021, 03:31:48 PM » If, like me, you think England should be managed by an Englishman, there aren't any outstanding candidates available. Certainly none with a World Cup semi and a Euro Final under their belt. I doubt Allardyce would have done any better, and his CV is hardly a ringing endorsement to success against Johnny Foreigner. Irrespective of Sunday, Southgate's record is more impressive than any other English coach. If Gerrard can get Rangers through the Champions League group stages, then that would be impressive. We shall see.

Superstar





Re: Southgate « Reply #8 on: July 13, 2021, 05:25:59 PM » Should of battered us to be fair , we got an early goal and it unsettled them

If we hadnt wed of been well beat in 90 mins Logged

Re: Southgate « Reply #9 on: July 13, 2021, 06:26:57 PM » Great player for us without doubt , but watching England Italy was like watching us v Cardiff when he was also out thought .......appears to have not learned a lot , still worries more what the opponents can do than his side ?

Re: Southgate « Reply #10 on: July 13, 2021, 08:33:18 PM » All this racist stuff is nothing more than a diversion to keep the flak from Southgate. Rio Ferdinand called it when he says Southgate froze,and was incapable of turning the game around.

Re: Southgate « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:25:37 PM » Penalties are a lottery. Even the greatest of players can miss a penalty. After all thecItalians failed with two. The game was lost because Southgate did not know how to change the game. He failed.

Superstar





Re: Southgate « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:58:12 PM » Change the game ? How ?

They are a far better team and we held on to get to extra time in a euro final , what did you want him to do ?!

Go all out and try snatch a win leaving the more technically talented even more space to end our fate ?

Sick of hearing Southgate fucked up but nobody has given a solid reason how Logged

Re: Southgate « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:13:14 PM » So Southgates only hope was penalties.How pathetic is that.

Logged

Re: Southgate « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:16:50 PM »

Thats my take on it.



England were the better team for 20 minutes, the Italians were struggling all over the pitch. Georginio or however you spell it went down and pretended to be injured, he went off and got treatment what he was really doing was getting instructions from Mancini and the coaching staff. The Italians made a subtle change and nullified our wing backs. They were pinging diagonals into the corners behind our wing backs, especially Trippier. It nullified our attacking threat wide and we got deeper and deeper. Second half he could and IMO should have changed it, back 4. Foden on Grealish and Sancho, trippier could have been replaced, rice and Stirling who both looked fucked.

Thats my take on it.

So fuck off

Re: Southgate « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:25:25 PM » I agree with your analysis. As you point out, Southgates reluctance ( or inability) to change things second half lost us the match.

Superstar





Re: Southgate « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:42:34 PM » I started to reply, but fuck it .

Would be like explaining the off side rule to our lass .



Logged