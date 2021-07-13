He got a few things wrong last night but ultimately I just think England were a bit short and there wasn't a great deal he could have done about it. Players are often viewed more favourably when they are not on the pitch. Everyone championing Grealish but in reality does he give you that much, wins a lot of fouls but his productivity stats aren't great? For me Southgate is a far better manager than most who have had the job. He has steered us to semi and a final in the last two major tournaments which nobody has got near since Alf Ramsay. He can still improve tactically, but overall he has us playing to a shape, with an identity and the players obviously love him. Results are pretty good to
I'm pretty confident that Southgate will have England competing at the business end of tournaments for the next 6 years and I've never ever had that feeling about an England team before.
That said we were pretty shit last night