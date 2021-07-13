Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 041





Posts: 5 041 Southgate « on: Yesterday at 12:41:27 PM » Why could he not see during the second half that the game was slipping away from England. Italy were pinning us down in our own half,and a one goal lead was far too perilous. The same thing happened in 2018 against Croatia. Mancini took decisive action after they conceded, and totally changed the shape of his team.Southgate either stubbornly decided to keep things as they were or simply didn't know what to do. Last night was a huge opportunity missed and England failed to grasp it.Did he not watch the Spain V Italy match?Spain opened Italy up on numerous occasions and squandered really good chances. It's obviously not in Southgate's nature to be decisive or adventurous . England will win nothing under him. No doubt his sanctification in the media will see him continue as manager. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 928





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 928JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Southgate « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:44:01 PM » MAYBE BECAUSE HE'S NOT THAT GOOD A MANAGER !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 041





Posts: 5 041 Re: Southgate « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:50:56 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:44:01 PM

MAYBE BECAUSE HE'S NOT THAT GOOD A MANAGER !!!



I'm afraid you are right. In my book he isn't a wily tactician. He may be good at man management and dancing to the new woke tune required by the F.A. ,but I don't think he could change a game. I'm afraid you are right. In my book he isn't a wily tactician. He may be good at man management and dancing to the new woke tune required by the F.A. ,but I don't think he could change a game. Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 423







Posts: 423 Re: Southgate « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:49:31 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:41:27 PM Why could he not see during the second half that the game was slipping away from England. Italy were pinning us down in our own half,and a one goal lead was far too perilous. The same thing happened in 2018 against Croatia. Mancini took decisive action after they conceded, and totally changed the shape of his team.Southgate either stubbornly decided to keep things as they were or simply didn't know what to do. Last night was a huge opportunity missed and England failed to grasp it.Did he not watch the Spain V Italy match?Spain opened Italy up on numerous occasions and squandered really good chances. It's obviously not in Southgate's nature to be decisive or adventurous . England will win nothing under him. No doubt his sanctification in the media will see him continue as manager.



He has learned nothing since he did the same at Boro



Nothing is coming home under him



Can't stand the man



He has learned nothing since he did the same at BoroNothing is coming home under himCan't stand the man Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 452







Posts: 4 452 Re: Southgate « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:35:13 PM »



I'm pretty confident that Southgate will have England competing at the business end of tournaments for the next 6 years and I've never ever had that feeling about an England team before.



That said we were pretty shit last night He got a few things wrong last night but ultimately I just think England were a bit short and there wasn't a great deal he could have done about it. Players are often viewed more favourably when they are not on the pitch. Everyone championing Grealish but in reality does he give you that much, wins a lot of fouls but his productivity stats aren't great? For me Southgate is a far better manager than most who have had the job. He has steered us to semi and a final in the last two major tournaments which nobody has got near since Alf Ramsay. He can still improve tactically, but overall he has us playing to a shape, with an identity and the players obviously love him. Results are pretty good toI'm pretty confident that Southgate will have England competing at the business end of tournaments for the next 6 years and I've never ever had that feeling about an England team before.That said we were pretty shit last night Logged