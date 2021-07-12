Why could he not see during the second half that the game was slipping away from England. Italy were pinning us down in our own half,and a one goal lead was far too perilous. The same thing happened in 2018 against Croatia. Mancini took decisive action after they conceded, and totally changed the shape of his team.Southgate either stubbornly decided to keep things as they were or simply didn't know what to do. Last night was a huge opportunity missed and England failed to grasp it.Did he not watch the Spain V Italy match?Spain opened Italy up on numerous occasions and squandered really good chances. It's obviously not in Southgate's nature to be decisive or adventurous . England will win nothing under him. No doubt his sanctification in the media will see him continue as manager.



He has learned nothing since he did the same at BoroNothing is coming home under himCan't stand the man