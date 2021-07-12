Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Southgate  (Read 137 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 12:41:27 PM »
Why could he not see during the second half that the game was slipping away from England. Italy were pinning us down in our own half,and a one goal lead was far too perilous. The same thing happened in 2018 against Croatia. Mancini took decisive action after they conceded, and totally changed the shape of his team.Southgate either stubbornly decided to keep things as they were or simply didn't know what to do. Last night was a huge opportunity missed and England failed to grasp it.Did he not watch the Spain V Italy match?Spain opened Italy up on numerous occasions and squandered really good chances. It's obviously not in Southgate's nature to be decisive or adventurous . England will win nothing under him. No doubt his sanctification in the media will see him continue as manager.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:44:01 PM »
MAYBE BECAUSE HE'S NOT THAT GOOD A MANAGER !!!   
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:50:56 PM »
I'm afraid you are right. In my book he isn't a wily tactician. He may be good at man  management and dancing to the new woke tune required by the F.A. ,but I don't think he could change a game.
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:49:31 PM »
He has learned nothing since he did the same at Boro

Nothing is coming home under him

Can't stand the man
