Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 12, 2021, 02:12:22 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Southgate
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Southgate (Read 68 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 041
Southgate
«
on:
Today
at 12:41:27 PM »
Why could he not see during the second half that the game was slipping away from England. Italy were pinning us down in our own half,and a one goal lead was far too perilous. The same thing happened in 2018 against Croatia. Mancini took decisive action after they conceded, and totally changed the shape of his team.Southgate either stubbornly decided to keep things as they were or simply didn't know what to do. Last night was a huge opportunity missed and England failed to grasp it.Did he not watch the Spain V Italy match?Spain opened Italy up on numerous occasions and squandered really good chances. It's obviously not in Southgate's nature to be decisive or adventurous . England will win nothing under him. No doubt his sanctification in the media will see him continue as manager.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 922
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Southgate
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:44:01 PM »
MAYBE BECAUSE HE'S NOT THAT GOOD A MANAGER !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 041
Re: Southgate
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:50:56 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 12:44:01 PM
MAYBE BECAUSE HE'S NOT THAT GOOD A MANAGER !!!
I'm afraid you are right. In my book he isn't a wily tactician. He may be good at man management and dancing to the new woke tune required by the F.A. ,but I don't think he could change a game.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...