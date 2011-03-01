Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 13, 2021, 12:11:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar  (Read 409 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 446


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:42:41 AM »
FFS  :ukfist:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 423



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 AM »
Your point being?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 928


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:56:24 AM »
 mick

ARE YOU SAVING THE SCREENSHOT ???    
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 446


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:04:35 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 11:56:08 AM
Your point being?


I was more shocked at you calling someone else buck toothed  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 287



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:34:18 PM »
You point been twaty  :unlike:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 818


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:43:00 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 01:34:18 PM
You point been twaty  :unlike:

You managed one correct word in a very simple 4 word sentence. You're improving, champ.
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 106


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:46:09 AM »
Howay,ya know I'm an idiot,what were the three words he got wong.

Ya mental twat.    🤔x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 865



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:43:22 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 01:43:00 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 01:34:18 PM
You point been twaty  :unlike:

You managed one correct word in a very simple 4 word sentence. You're improving, champ.

 :alf: :alf:

It's always happened. Look at Bobby Charlton.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 436


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:22:59 AM »
To be fair to England, that's how I pick players too.
Logged
CoB scum
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 