July 13, 2021, 12:11:01 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar
Author
Topic: England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar (Read 408 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 446
England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:42:41 AM »
FFS
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Online
Posts: 423
Re: England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:08 AM »
Your point being?
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:24 AM »
ARE YOU SAVING THE SCREENSHOT ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 446
Re: England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:04:35 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 11:56:08 AM
Your point being?
I was more shocked at you calling someone else buck toothed
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 287
Re: England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:34:18 PM »
You point been twaty
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 818
Bugger.
Re: England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:43:00 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 01:34:18 PM
You point been twaty
You managed one correct word in a very simple 4 word sentence. You're improving, champ.
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 106
Re: England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:46:09 AM »
Howay,ya know I'm an idiot,what were the three words he got wong.
Ya mental twat. 🤔x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 865
Re: England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:43:22 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 01:43:00 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Yesterday
at 01:34:18 PM
You point been twaty
You managed one correct word in a very simple 4 word sentence. You're improving, champ.
It's always happened. Look at Bobby Charlton.
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 436
Not big and not clever
Re: England just pick players because theyre black, according to Red Roar
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:22:59 AM »
To be fair to England, that's how I pick players too.
CoB scum
