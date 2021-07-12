Welcome,
July 18, 2021, 03:34:58 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NOT FALLING FOR THAT AGAIN !!!
Author
Topic: NOT FALLING FOR THAT AGAIN !!! (Read 105 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 971
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
NOT FALLING FOR THAT AGAIN !!!
July 12, 2021, 10:44:02 AM
ALL THE HYPE, IT'S COMING HOME ETC. ONLY TO BE LEFT DISAPPOINTED AGAIN.
AND IT ALL STARTS AGAIN SOON FOR THE WORLD CUP.
THIS WAS OUR CHANCE AND WE DIDN'T TAKE IT SO I'M AFRAID YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE TO WAIT A LONG TIME BEFORE WE LIFT A MAJOR TROPHY.
THAT WASN'T A TEAM OF CHAMPIONS. WE WERE STILL EXPERIMENTING IN THE TOURNAMENT.
WHERE WAS HARRY KANE ??? PERHAPS IF HE SPENT LESS TIME IN DEFENCE AND CONSERVED A BIT OF ENERGY HE WOULD KNOCK A FEW MORE IN FOR US !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 656
Re: NOT FALLING FOR THAT AGAIN !!!
Today
Today at 02:57:14 PM
it was our chance tm but in true football fashion, you will be back at it again when the boro season kicks off or if not then when the world cup starts..... football does that to you.....even the regular moaning squad quietly get excited every time tournament time comes around.....
it will be fucking strange watching it in the winter.....at least it will keep the thugs off the streets and out the gardens
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
