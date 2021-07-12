Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





NOT FALLING FOR THAT AGAIN !!! « on: Today at 10:44:02 AM » ALL THE HYPE, IT'S COMING HOME ETC. ONLY TO BE LEFT DISAPPOINTED AGAIN.



AND IT ALL STARTS AGAIN SOON FOR THE WORLD CUP.



THIS WAS OUR CHANCE AND WE DIDN'T TAKE IT SO I'M AFRAID YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE TO WAIT A LONG TIME BEFORE WE LIFT A MAJOR TROPHY.



THAT WASN'T A TEAM OF CHAMPIONS. WE WERE STILL EXPERIMENTING IN THE TOURNAMENT.



WHERE WAS HARRY KANE ??? PERHAPS IF HE SPENT LESS TIME IN DEFENCE AND CONSERVED A BIT OF ENERGY HE WOULD KNOCK A FEW MORE IN FOR US !!!