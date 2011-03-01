Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NOT IMPRESSED WITH SAKA !!!  (Read 328 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 10:56:05 PM »
AVERAGE AT BEST. AND THE TWO SUBSTITUTIONS WERE A WASTE OF TIME !!!
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 PM »
THE STINKING EYETIE BASTARDS..... THE FLY ME LOT WILL BE LOVING THIS DEFEAT,,,, THEY FUCKING HATE THE FLAG AND THE NATION...


THE DIRTY CUNTS......NO SURENDER...:ukfist:...
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:02:29 PM »
Poor Pickford. Two quality saves which ultimately mean fuck all.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:03:33 PM »
I HAD FAITH IN PICKFORD !!! WE BOTTLED IT !!!    souey
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:04:06 PM »
Absolutely true.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:11:28 PM »
Talk about throwing someone under a bus. Giving 2 substitutes 2 minutes to warm up before taking a penalty...Gareth has got an awful lot right... fucked up there though.
headset
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:17:11 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:11:28 PM
Talk about throwing someone under a bus. Giving 2 substitutes 2 minutes to warm up before taking a penalty...Gareth has got an awful lot right... fucked up there though.

BOLLOCKS... THEY KNEW THEIR ROLE.... THEY JUST BOTTLED IT
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:18:22 PM »
A 19 year old taking the last penalty. FFS it could ruin the kid.
headset
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:21:07 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:18:22 PM
A 19 year old taking the last penalty. FFS it could ruin the kid.

I DOUBT IT WAS OFF THE CUFF STUFF....SO IM NOT SURE YOU CAN BLAME THE ORGAN GRINDER FOR THAT
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 PM »
You can like, he got it horribly wrong. Hes been lucky because we got to the final. Too defensive. The best players in the final were on Englands bench.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:17:11 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:11:28 PM
Talk about throwing someone under a bus. Giving 2 substitutes 2 minutes to warm up before taking a penalty...Gareth has got an awful lot right... fucked up there though.

BOLLOCKS... THEY KNEW THEIR ROLE.... THEY JUST BOTTLED IT

I agree, they should have scored, but I understand why they didn't.

Imagine watching a live sex show. There's loads of blokes fucking a woman, you're stood on the sidelines with a semi, suddenly someone pushes you to the front and shouts, "Plaster her face you bastard!!" If you're capable of shooting on demand, fair fucking play- us mere mortals aren't.
headset
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:29:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:24:07 PM
You can like, he got it horribly wrong. Hes been lucky because we got to the final. Too defensive. The best players in the final were on Englands bench.


YOU CAN SHOOT HIM DOWN ALL YOU LIKEIN GAME TIME....PENALTIES WAS NOT AN IN-GAME THING..... THOSE PICKED TO TAKE A PENALTY LOST US THAT TROPHY....

SOUTHGATE'S TEAM SELECTION/TACTICS IS UNDER QUESTION AS TO WHY WE DINTWIN THAT GAME IN OPEN PLAY.. I WILL GIVE U THAT.JUST MY TAKE ON THINGS
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:31:44 PM »
THEY SHOULD DO REPLAYS INSTEAD !!!   
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:28:58 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:24:07 PM
You can like, he got it horribly wrong. Hes been lucky because we got to the final. Too defensive. The best players in the final were on Englands bench.

 :like: :like: :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:15:03 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:18:22 PM
A 19 year old taking the last penalty. FFS it could ruin the kid.

Bollocks.
He's a professional footballer. Lads went down mines at 14 and fought in wars at 17.
He just had to kick a fucking ball into a net.
Ruin him? He's 19 and earning £10k a week.
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:18:44 PM »
He'll be reet. Seems a level headed lad and the type to take it on the chin. At least he hit it towards the onion bag unlike the skipping dweeb for the third one
