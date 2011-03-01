Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NOT IMPRESSED WITH SAKA !!!  (Read 206 times)
AVERAGE AT BEST. AND THE TWO SUBSTITUTIONS WERE A WASTE OF TIME !!!
THE STINKING EYETIE BASTARDS..... THE FLY ME LOT WILL BE LOVING THIS DEFEAT,,,, THEY FUCKING HATE THE FLAG AND THE NATION...


THE DIRTY CUNTS......NO SURENDER...:ukfist:...
Poor Pickford. Two quality saves which ultimately mean fuck all.
I HAD FAITH IN PICKFORD !!! WE BOTTLED IT !!!    souey
Absolutely true.
Talk about throwing someone under a bus. Giving 2 substitutes 2 minutes to warm up before taking a penalty...Gareth has got an awful lot right... fucked up there though.
Talk about throwing someone under a bus. Giving 2 substitutes 2 minutes to warm up before taking a penalty...Gareth has got an awful lot right... fucked up there though.

BOLLOCKS... THEY KNEW THEIR ROLE.... THEY JUST BOTTLED IT
A 19 year old taking the last penalty. FFS it could ruin the kid.
I DOUBT IT WAS OFF THE CUFF STUFF....SO IM NOT SURE YOU CAN BLAME THE ORGAN GRINDER FOR THAT
You can like, he got it horribly wrong. Hes been lucky because we got to the final. Too defensive. The best players in the final were on Englands bench.
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:17:11 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:11:28 PM
Talk about throwing someone under a bus. Giving 2 substitutes 2 minutes to warm up before taking a penalty...Gareth has got an awful lot right... fucked up there though.

BOLLOCKS... THEY KNEW THEIR ROLE.... THEY JUST BOTTLED IT

I agree, they should have scored, but I understand why they didn't.

Imagine watching a live sex show. There's loads of blokes fucking a woman, you're stood on the sidelines with a semi, suddenly someone pushes you to the front and shouts, "Plaster her face you bastard!!" If you're capable of shooting on demand, fair fucking play- us mere mortals aren't.
YOU CAN SHOOT HIM DOWN ALL YOU LIKEIN GAME TIME....PENALTIES WAS NOT AN IN-GAME THING..... THOSE PICKED TO TAKE A PENALTY LOST US THAT TROPHY....

SOUTHGATE'S TEAM SELECTION/TACTICS IS UNDER QUESTION AS TO WHY WE DINTWIN THAT GAME IN OPEN PLAY.. I WILL GIVE U THAT.JUST MY TAKE ON THINGS
THEY SHOULD DO REPLAYS INSTEAD !!!   
