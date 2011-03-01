Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 917





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 917JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT NOT IMPRESSED WITH SAKA !!! « on: Yesterday at 10:56:05 PM » AVERAGE AT BEST. AND THE TWO SUBSTITUTIONS WERE A WASTE OF TIME !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 620





Posts: 1 620 Re: NOT IMPRESSED WITH SAKA !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 PM »





THE DIRTY CUNTS......NO SURENDER... ... THE STINKING EYETIE BASTARDS..... THE FLY ME LOT WILL BE LOVING THIS DEFEAT,,,, THEY FUCKING HATE THE FLAG AND THE NATION...THE DIRTY CUNTS......NO SURENDER...... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 917





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 917JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: NOT IMPRESSED WITH SAKA !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:03:33 PM » I HAD FAITH IN PICKFORD !!! WE BOTTLED IT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 310



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 310Infant Herpes Re: NOT IMPRESSED WITH SAKA !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:11:28 PM » Talk about throwing someone under a bus. Giving 2 substitutes 2 minutes to warm up before taking a penalty...Gareth has got an awful lot right... fucked up there though. Logged I know where you live

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 115





Posts: 15 115 Re: NOT IMPRESSED WITH SAKA !!! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:24:07 PM » You can like, he got it horribly wrong. Hes been lucky because we got to the final. Too defensive. The best players in the final were on Englands bench. Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 310



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 310Infant Herpes Re: NOT IMPRESSED WITH SAKA !!! « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:17:11 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 11:11:28 PM Talk about throwing someone under a bus. Giving 2 substitutes 2 minutes to warm up before taking a penalty...Gareth has got an awful lot right... fucked up there though.



BOLLOCKS... THEY KNEW THEIR ROLE.... THEY JUST BOTTLED IT

BOLLOCKS... THEY KNEW THEIR ROLE.... THEY JUST BOTTLED IT

I agree, they should have scored, but I understand why they didn't.



Imagine watching a live sex show. There's loads of blokes fucking a woman, you're stood on the sidelines with a semi, suddenly someone pushes you to the front and shouts, "Plaster her face you bastard!!" If you're capable of shooting on demand, fair fucking play- us mere mortals aren't. I agree, they should have scored, but I understand why they didn't.Imagine watching a live sex show. There's loads of blokes fucking a woman, you're stood on the sidelines with a semi, suddenly someone pushes you to the front and shouts, "Plaster her face you bastard!!" If you're capable of shooting on demand, fair fucking play- us mere mortals aren't. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:31:38 PM by Ollyboro » Logged I know where you live

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 620





Posts: 1 620 Re: NOT IMPRESSED WITH SAKA !!! « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:29:49 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:24:07 PM You can like, he got it horribly wrong. Hes been lucky because we got to the final. Too defensive. The best players in the final were on Englands bench.





YOU CAN SHOOT HIM DOWN ALL YOU LIKEIN GAME TIME....PENALTIES WAS NOT AN IN-GAME THING..... THOSE PICKED TO TAKE A PENALTY LOST US THAT TROPHY....



SOUTHGATE'S TEAM SELECTION/TACTICS IS UNDER QUESTION AS TO WHY WE DINTWIN THAT GAME IN OPEN PLAY.. I WILL GIVE U THAT.JUST MY TAKE ON THINGS YOU CAN SHOOT HIM DOWN ALL YOU LIKEIN GAME TIME....PENALTIES WAS NOT AN IN-GAME THING..... THOSE PICKED TO TAKE A PENALTY LOST US THAT TROPHY....SOUTHGATE'S TEAM SELECTION/TACTICS IS UNDER QUESTION AS TO WHY WE DINTWIN THAT GAME IN OPEN PLAY.. I WILL GIVE U THAT.JUST MY TAKE ON THINGS Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!