Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 12, 2021, 05:11:01 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MINGSY !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: MINGSY !!! (Read 125 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 922
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MINGSY !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:11:50 PM »
COULD PEOPLE BE LOOKING AT PICS OF HIM IN HUNDREDS OF YEARS TIME ???
ALTHOUGH HE'S NOT PLAYING
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 922
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MINGSY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:45:14 PM »
MAYBE NOT !!!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:35:44 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 435
Not big and not clever
Re: MINGSY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:20:05 PM »
There will be no pictures of him left after world war three so no they won't.
Then you'll be sorry.
Logged
CoB scum
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...