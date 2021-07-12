Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 12, 2021, 05:11:01 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MINGSY !!!  (Read 125 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 922


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:11:50 PM »
COULD PEOPLE BE LOOKING AT PICS OF HIM IN HUNDREDS OF YEARS TIME ???

ALTHOUGH HE'S NOT PLAYING   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 922


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:45:14 PM »
MAYBE NOT !!!   oleary
« Last Edit: Today at 10:35:44 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 435


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:20:05 PM »
There will be no pictures of him left after world war three so no they won't.

Then you'll be sorry.
Logged
CoB scum
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 